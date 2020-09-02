Chopra Global Expands Its Omni-Channel Whole Health Platform With The Launch Of A New Mobile App

For more than two decades, Chopra Global has been at the forefront of health and wellness, empowering personal transformation for millions of people worldwide to expand our collective well-being. Anchored by the life's practice and research of Dr. Deepak Chopra, a pioneer in the fields of integrative medicine, consciousness, and meditation, Chopra Global's signature programs have been proven to improve overall well-being through a focus on physical, mental and spiritual health. Chopra Global's commitment to advance well-being for all has cultivated one of the world's largest mindfulness communities through free meditation programs that have become global phenomena experienced by millions of participants and groups.

The Chopra Meditation & Well-being app, initially available on iOS, offers simple, self-care guidance and meditation for mind, body and spirit, including tools from Ayurveda, a trusted 5,000-year-old system of healing, to realize whole health. The vast library of content features hundreds of meditations and practices with an integrative approach to help create and sustain a healthier life, with an emphasis on stress, energy, sleep, mood management, purpose, relationships and growth.

The mobile app is the latest addition to Chopra Global's robust omni-channel portfolio that includes an editorial archive of more than 2000 health articles, expansive self-care practices and meditations, a comprehensive mobile app, masterclasses, teacher certifications, immersive live events and personalized retreats.

"For more than 40 years I have been exploring meditation traditions from around the world, including the forest monasteries in Asia and the Himalayas. I have had the privilege to learn directly from the brightest scholars and healers, and as a physician I have tested the integration of these ancient wisdom traditions with the best medical practices," says Dr. Chopra. "My personal mission is to share all my research with our global community. We have deeply researched meditations and practices, in an accessible format for all. In today's world, every level of suffering must be addressed to ultimately alleviate all suffering. This is the intention of Chopra Global's new app and entire platform; to offer a personalized guide to well-being, reaching all those in need of healing and growth."

"Chopra Global has empowered millions of people to discover the benefits of practicing the connectivity of mind, body and spirit," says Tonia O'Connor, CEO of Chopra Global. "While there are many new brands offering meditation, Chopra's experience is unparalleled, teaching a global community the practices of whole health and well-being for more than 20 years. With the expansion of our platform to include a new subscription mobile app, our expertise will be available to users everywhere. We're building on the eminence of Deepak, bringing diverse experts together in one place to offer the best in health guidance and serve our mission to democratize well-being."

The Chopra Meditation & Well-being app is currently available on iOS only and can be purchased through the Apple App Store for $69.99 annually.

About Chopra Global:

Chopra Global is a leading whole health company that is empowering personal transformation for millions of people globally to expand our collective well-being. Anchored by the life's practice and research of Dr. Deepak Chopra, a pioneer in integrative medicine, Chopra Global's signature programs have been proven to improve overall well-being through a focus on physical, mental and spiritual health. Chopra Global has been at the forefront of health and wellness for more than two decades with a portfolio that includes an editorial archive of more than 2000 health articles, expansive self-care practices and meditations, a comprehensive mobile app, masterclasses, teacher certifications, immersive live events and personalized retreats. By providing tools, guidance and community, Chopra aims to advance a culture of well-being and make a healthy, peaceful and joyful life accessible to all. For more information, interact with the team on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Deepak Chopra:

Dr. Deepak Chopra is a world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine and personal transformation. He is the founder of Chopra Global and The Chopra Foundation , a non-profit entity for research on well-being and humanitarianism. Chopra is a Clinical Professor of Family Medicine and Public Health at the University of California, San Diego and serves as a senior scientist with Gallup Organization. For the last thirty years, Chopra has been at the forefront of the meditation revolution and has authored over 90 books translated into over forty-three languages, including numerous New York Times bestsellers. His next book, Total Meditation (Harmony Book, September 2020) will help to achieve new dimensions of stress-free and joyful living. TIME magazine has described Dr. Chopra as "one of the top 100 heroes and icons of the century."

SOURCE Chopra Global

Related Links

https://chopra.com

