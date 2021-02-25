Chopra Global Partners with CIVANA Wellness Resort & Spa to Offer a World-Class Wellness Program with Dr. Deepak Chopra

CAREFREE, Ariz., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chopra Global is announcing today a partnership with CIVANA Wellness Resort and Spa to offer a premier wellness experience with health icon, Deepak Chopra, in the high desert of Arizona. The "Whole Health Retreat" is a 5-night physician-led Ayurvedic program that will help participants learn a life-changing, well-rounded approach to well-being through daily spa experiences, educational sessions, daily yoga and meditation, a 1-on-1 session with a physician trained in Ayurveda, and chef-created plant-based meals. The exclusive Chopra Global retreats will take place twice monthly at CIVANA Wellness Resort and Spa in Carefree, Arizona, which was ranked the #3 Destination Spa in the U.S. by Travel + Leisure and one of the top 10 wellness retreats by USA Today for two consecutive years, among other accolades.

CIVANA Wellness Resort and Spa Chopra Global's Whole Health Retreat at CIVANA Wellness Resort & Spa

Chopra Global's Whole Health Retreat at CIVANA marks an important step for the company, by partnering with a world-class hospitality brand specifically aligned on a mission to bring the message and experience of well-being to as many people as possible.

Blending Western medicine and Ayurvedic principles, guests will learn how to take their health into their own hands through 5,000-year-old techniques translated for the modern world. The program is based on Dr. Deepak Chopra's best-selling book, Perfect Health, a groundbreaking 20-year-old program addressing the health concerns of the whole person from a physical, emotional, and spiritual perspective.

Each element in the retreat is thoughtfully curated and designed to play together in an immersive experience, from the sequence of the spa treatments to the selection of each day's meals. Each guest will leave with the tools and practices to establish a regular meditation practice as well as other self-care daily routines for balance in body, mind and spirit.

The Whole Health Retreat from Chopra Global includes:

5-night stay at CIVANA Wellness Resort and Spa

15 locally sourced, vegan, chef-driven meals

Twice daily meditation & yoga and access to CIVANA wellness classes

4 days of custom spa experiences including 4 personalized Ayurvedic spa treatments and access to the resort's unique and immersive Aqua Therapy Circuit

Your own personal Primordial Sound Meditation mantra

A 1-on-1 health consultation and personalized lifestyle recommendations based on your mind-body type by physicians trained in Ayurveda

"Bringing the Whole Health Retreat to CIVANA gives us the opportunity to inspire a wellness movement on a broader scale," said Deepak Chopra, MD. "Well-being begins when we sleep deeply, eat food that nourishes, move our bodies, practice meditation, love ourselves and those around us, live with nature and truly understand how to create our collective reality. We are confident that this retreat will help those in attendance reshape their perspectives on what's possible in terms of physical, mental and spiritual health."

About Chopra Global:

Chopra Global is a leading whole health company that is empowering personal transformation for millions of people globally to expand our collective well-being. Anchored by the life's practice and research of Dr. Deepak Chopra, a pioneer in integrative medicine, Chopra Global's signature programs have been proven to improve overall well-being through a focus on physical, mental and spiritual health. Chopra Global has been at the forefront of health and wellness for more than two decades with a portfolio that includes an editorial archive of more than 2000 health articles, expansive self-care practices and meditations, a comprehensive mobile app, masterclasses, teacher certifications, immersive live events and personalized retreats. By providing tools, guidance and community, Chopra aims to advance a culture of well-being and make a healthy, peaceful and joyful life accessible to all. For more information, interact with the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About CIVANA Wellness Resort & Spa:

Nestled high in the Sonoran Desert, CIVANA Wellness Resort & Spa is a playground of wellbeing located just outside of Scottsdale. The only wellness resort & spa to focus on happiness first, healthiness always, CIVANA provides time and space to awaken the soul, free the mind and connect. Because we're all trying to find our happy place, but happiness isn't a place, it's a state. Grounded in principles of flexibility, personalization, and attainability, CIVANA is a premium destination for the wellness conscious traveler looking for a highly personalized wellness experience that doesn't feel prescriptive, restrictive or regimented and leaves guests craving their next visit. Designed as an approachable alternative to most wellness resorts and one that suits the modern traveler, CIVANA offers each guest the flexibility to create an impactful, immersive experience that best suits them – from devout students of wellness who want to dive deeper to those who simply want to relax and unplug. Between a world-class spa, wellness classes and studios, healthy cuisine, and welcoming accommodations, CIVANA offers the very best of the wellness experience. CIVANA also offers nearly 15,000 square feet of meeting space ideal for wellness and corporate retreats.

Media Contact:

Kristen Marion

623-308-2638

[email protected]

SOURCE Chopra Global