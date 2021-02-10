Chopra Global Partners With Lake Nona Performance Club to Create First Chopra Mind-Body Zone and Spa

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lake Nona's destination sports, performance, and fitness center, the Lake Nona Performance Club (LNPC), has partnered with Chopra Global, a leading whole health company founded by Dr. Deepak Chopra, to create the Chopra Mind-Body Zone and Spa. This first-of-its-kind partnership brings Chopra Global's signature movement and spa programs to a leading fitness facility and marks the company's first brick-and-mortar partnership. Currently under construction in the Lake Nona Town Center, LNPC is scheduled to open this summer.

"Chopra Global and Lake Nona have a long and rich partnership guided by our common mission of promoting health and wellbeing," said Chopra Global Vice President of Partnerships Jaime Rabin. "We're incredibly excited to expand that partnership with the new Chopra Mind-Body Zone and Spa specializing in the life-changing benefits of whole health and practicing the connectivity of mind, body, and spirit. The programs at LNPC will serve as a model for us moving forward as we look to continue the expansion of our physical brand presence."

A dedicated 5,500-square-foot space devoted to providing premium experiences focused on enhancing overall wellbeing, the Chopra Mind-Body Zone will offer a variety of yoga and meditation classes plus specialty options like aerial yoga, barre, and Reformer Pilates. Unique mind-body assessments based in Ayurveda, one of the world's oldest holistic healing systems, will also be available.

In addition to the Chopra Mind-Body Zone, Chopra Global will oversee a dedicated spa designed to complement LNPC's focus on whole health. The spa will specialize in both Chopra Global's signature Ayurvedic and traditional massages. Chopra Ayurvedic massages focus on the unique mind-body constitution of the individual resulting in a customized experience for each guest. Access to the spa will be available to both LNPC members and the public.

For more than two decades, Chopra Global has been at the forefront of personal health and wellness empowerment for millions of people worldwide to expand collective wellbeing. Anchored by the life's practice and research of renowned best-selling author, Dr. Deepak Chopra, one of the leading pioneers in the fields of integrative medicine, consciousness, and meditation. Chopra Global's signature programs have been proven to improve overall wellbeing through a focus on physical, mental, and spiritual health.

"We're so thrilled to align with Chopra Global, a true, global leader in the health and wellbeing space, to create custom programming and learning opportunities for the Lake Nona community and greater Orlando region," said LNPC Executive Director Jay Groves. "Designed by Chopra Global with support from LNPC's expert staff, the mind-body programming coupled with a restorative spa will create a one-stop destination where our members can focus on whole-person health and wellbeing."

The Chopra Global operations at LNPC will be led by an expert team with oversight from Dr. Chopra himself. Dr. Chopra recently announced plans to become a Lake Nona resident, so he can expand his relationship with the community and be personally involved with the Chopra Mind-Body Zone and Spa.

"I feel that Lake Nona is going to be the leader in the world that will create a movement for what I've longed for all my life: a critical mass of people who will engage in personal and total transformation for a more peaceful, just, and a more healthy and enjoyable world. But to get there, we have to take care of ourselves first," Dr. Deepak Chopra said during a recent meditation event with Lake Nona.

LNPC will redefine the sports, performance, fitness center experience for the Central Florida region featuring leading edge workout equipment, state-of-art classes, and interactive programs driven by the latest performance technology. The facility will be one of the most comprehensive and thoughtfully curated in the nation providing a tailored approach to whole-person health for members of all ages and skill levels. Memberships are open to the entire region and are available now.

Beyond the best-in-class facilities and robust programming, LNPC will be a go-to health and wellbeing resource for the surrounding community by offering inclusive programs and recreational leagues that are open to both members and non-members with options for individuals and families. LNPC will also host community education classes led by the professional staff that will be open to the public.

The Lake Nona Performance Club is a joint venture partnership between Lake Nona and Integrated Wellness Partners (IWP), a subsidiary of Signet, LLC.

ABOUT CHOPRA GLOBAL

Chopra Global is a leading whole health company that is empowering personal transformation for millions of people globally to expand our collective well-being. Anchored by the life's practice and research of Dr. Deepak Chopra, a pioneer in integrative medicine, Chopra Global's signature programs have been proven to improve overall well-being through a focus on physical, mental and spiritual health. Chopra Global has been at the forefront of health and wellness for more than two decades with a portfolio that includes an editorial archive of more than 2000 health articles, expansive self-care practices and meditations, a comprehensive mobile app, masterclasses, teacher certifications, immersive live events and personalized retreats. By providing tools, guidance and community, Chopra aims to advance a culture of well-being and make a healthy, peaceful and joyful life accessible to all. For more information, interact with the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT LAKE NONA PERFORMANCE CLUB

Scheduled to open in summer 2021, the Lake Nona Performance Club (LNPC) will redefine the fitness center experience for the Central Florida region featuring leading edge workout equipment, state-of-art classes, and interactive programs driven by the latest performance technology. The 130,000-square-foot facility is currently under construction in the Lake Nona Town Center and will be one of the most comprehensive and thoughtfully curated in the nation. LNPC will provide a tailored approach to whole-person health for members of all ages and skill levels. For more information and membership details, visit www.lakenonaperformanceclub.com.

ABOUT LAKE NONA

Located in Orlando, Fla., Lake Nona is one of the fastest-growing master-planned communities in America developed by Tavistock Development Company. Known for thoughtfully designed neighborhoods, top-rated education facilities, business and research clusters, retail and entertainment centers, and diverse workspaces, Lake Nona encompasses the best Central Florida has to offer. Lake Nona sets the foundation for a collaborative relationship between the people who live, work, and visit there by prioritizing forward-thinking technology, strategic partnerships, education, and wellbeing. For more information, visit www.lakenona.com.

