Chopra Global Recognizes National Mental Health Awareness Month with Free Programming and a Live Global Meditation for Peace and Mental Wellbeing with Dr. Deepak Chopra

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Mental Health Awareness Month in May, Chopra Global is inviting the public to join a free Global Meditation with wellness icon, Dr. Deepak Chopra on May 18, 2022, recorded live from Chopra's Meditation Immersion Retreat in Hawaii. Participants can register to join the online meditation here.

In addition to the meditation event, the company is offering a suite of free programming in its Chopra Meditation & Well-Being App in conjunction with its Journey to Well-Being initiative. The featured content focuses on the May theme of work-life balance and workplace wellness and also includes a program on depression and anxiety relief.

As the world continues to grapple with work-related stressors in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in the Great Resignation, higher prioritization of work-life balance and return to office hesitancy, the need for mental health and wellbeing access has never been more relevant and acute. Studies show that 81% of employees agree that the stress from work affects their relationships with friends, family, and coworkers, and 71% of employees find it difficult to concentrate at work, compared to 46% in 2018.

"Mental and emotional wellbeing is an important component of our overall wellbeing and allows us to have healthy relationships with ourselves, our loved ones, our colleagues, and our communities," said Dr. Sheila Patel, Chopra Global's Chief Medical Officer. "Given that we spend a disproportionate amount of time at work, focusing on oft-overlooked wellbeing in the workplace can play an important part of achieving overall wellbeing. We are pleased to offer these life-changing tools and practices to the global community at this time."

May's programming includes a 6-part series focused on achieving a purposeful work-life balance. Hosted by master wellbeing educator and Chopra Global's Chief Impact Officer, Devi Brown, the content addresses myriad facets of workplace wellbeing including how to communicate your mental health needs, creating work-life balance, and finding purpose and meaning in your work. Previous collaborators announced in the Journey to Well-Being include Ismael Cala, Mallika Chopra, Lalah Delia, Sarah Finger, Dr. Amishi Jha, Londrelle, Apolo Ohno and Kimberly Snyder, and announcing for the first time, spoken word artist IN-Q will also be participating in the initiative.

In addition, other featured May programming in the Chopra App includes a 4-part series from actress Gabriella Wright, an advocate for suicide awareness and prevention and co-founder of the NeverAlone initiative, entitled "Freedom from Suffering – From Depression to Joy." This program is intended to help listeners find a solution for the existential suffering that plagues so many.

"We are sleepwalking our way to extinction," said Dr. Deepak Chopra, Founder of The Chopra Foundation and Chopra Global. "Waking up to reality, collectively, is urgent. Join us and be the change."

The company is also announcing that the Chopra Meditation & Well-being is now available to Android users, providing Chopra's global community with access to its world-class tools and practices. To learn about all of these mental health initiatives and much more, please visit www.chopra.com/mental-health-journey.

