Chopra Global Releases Free 5-Day "Back to School" Program in the Chopra Meditation & Well-being App

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning September 1, the Chopra Meditation & Well-Being App for iOS will offer a new 5-day program focused on teacher and student well-being. Titled Reset the School Day, the program comprises 10 total sessions focusing on daily themes. Each day includes one session for teachers voiced by best-selling author and mindfulness expert Mallika Chopra and one session for students voiced by 12-year-old Tali Arielle. As a token of appreciation to the wonderful work being done by educators far and wide, the program will be available for free through September 30, afterwards it will remain available for subscribers of the Chopra App.

Mallika Chopra Chopra App 'Reset the School Day'

The program is intended to serve as an introduction to meditation and self-care for students K-5 during a challenging return to school season. Program sessions reflecting the daily themes of Intention, Kindness, Gratitude, Courage, and Calm are designed to be played in the classroom or consumed individually by users.

"Our hope with this program is to bring a sense of lightness and inner peace for children and teachers dealing with so much stress right now," says Mallika Chopra. "With the rise of the Delta variant aligning with the back to school season, we feel this is the perfect time to introduce students to the power of meditation. We hope to give teachers the tools to help foster peace in their classrooms as so many students are dealing with the tough issues of today's time."

About Mallika Chopra

Mallika Chopra is Deepak Chopra's daughter and the author behind the popular JUST BE series for children. Mallika's most recent book, MY BODY IS A RAINBOW helps children combine various emotions with breathing exercises to help them relieve stress, tension, fears, and sadness and to feel happier and more at peace.

About Chopra Global

Chopra Global is a leading integrative health company that is empowering personal transformation for millions of people globally to expand our collective well-being. Anchored by the life's practice and research of Dr. Deepak Chopra, a pioneer in integrative medicine, Chopra Global's signature programs have been proven to improve overall well-being through a focus on physical, mental and spiritual health. Chopra Global has been at the forefront of health and wellness for more than two decades with a portfolio that includes an editorial archive of more than 2000 health articles, expansive self-care practices and meditations, a comprehensive mobile app, masterclasses, teacher certifications, immersive live events and personalized retreats. By providing tools, guidance and community, Chopra aims to advance a culture of well-being and make a healthy, peaceful and joyful life accessible to all. For more information, interact with the team on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Kristen Marion

623-308-2638

[email protected]

SOURCE Chopra Global