ChopraX Launches Global Well-Being Venture Platform with Global Integrative Medicine and Wellness Icon Deepak Chopra & Partners

The first, strategic investment will be into BEGiN, one of the largest, fastest growing companies for early childhood education.

MIAMI, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChopraX is launching its venture platform focused on holistic well-being with world-renowned industry leader, Deepak Chopra, MD. The platform aims to promote innovation by supporting entrepreneurs who are making an impact in this industry around the world.

ChopraX founders

"I am thrilled to be a co-founder and partner of ChopraX, and I look forward to contributing my decades of experience in building a world class leading venture platform for well-being," said Dr. Chopra. "We are excited to support entrepreneurs who are making a difference in the health and well-being industry. We need more innovative solutions that are focused on prevention and holistic well-being, and this platform will support those efforts."

ChopraX will focus on investing in companies that are creating impactful products, innovating technologies and providing services related to well-being on a global scale. This includes but is not limited to fitness, ed-tech, mental health, nutrition, longevity, integrative therapies among other such categories. These companies will be chosen based on their potential to make a transformative impact on the health and well-being of individuals and communities.

"Partnering and executing our collective vision with Dr. Deepak Chopra makes ChopraX uniquely positioned to become a global leading venture platform in the well-being industry," said David Lubotta, managing partner and co-founder. "His global reputation, leadership and experience in this space will be invaluable as we incubate, accelerate and invest in the most promising and relevant startups and entrepreneurs."

"We are proud to announce our first investment into BEGiN, one of the largest, fastest growing global platforms for early childhood education," said Poonacha Machaiah, managing partner and co-founder. "BEGiN resonates well with our mindset as their offering and platform focus is to unlock human potential through science-led and technology-enabled innovation."

"We are excited to have ChopraX join BEGiN as an investor and board member alongside some of the world's most respected mission-driven organizations such as Sesame Workshop, LEGO, Doha Venture Capital (out of Qatar), 3One4 Capital out of India), Gymboree among several other industry leaders," said Neal Shenoy, co-founder and CEO of BEGiN. "We've seen firsthand the success that the ChopraX team has had driving adoption in emerging consumer categories around human well-being."

ChopraX has already received interest from several innovative companies as well as global investment funds that are eager to join forces with the ChopraX venture platform. Along with the strategic investment in BEGiN, ChopraX is in advanced stages of investments and partnerships with companies in integrative medicine, nutrition, telehealth, mental health, longevity and other significant categories in the health and well-being space and will be announced in the coming weeks.

About ChopraX

ChopraX is a Venture Investment Platform that is focused on the well-being space. We invest human and financial capital as true partners to incubate, accelerate and acquire innovations and invest in growth opportunities in the Well-being industry. We have leading experts and advisors with decades of experience in health & well-being, finance, marketing, branding, distribution and other valuable disciplines.

For more information about ChopraX, visit www.choprax.com

About BEGiN

BEGiN is an award-winning early learning company offering children the best start possible through digital, physical, and experiential learning programs. BEGiN builds the skills that matter most to help kids achieve their fullest potential in school and life.

For more information about BEGiN, visit www.beginlearning.com

