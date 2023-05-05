MIAMI, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bishop Peter Eaton and the Consul General of the United Kingdom in Miami are inviting members of the Episcopal Church, and the entire community, to Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Miami for a festive Choral Evensong in Celebration of the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The joyous service will take place Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 5:30 p.m.

South Florida is home to a significant population of British expatriates and citizens from Commonwealth Nations. This special celebration will be an opportunity for the community to come together in prayer and thanksgiving as we mark this happy event.

The Very Reverend Jason Roberson will preside. Deputy Consul, Mr. Alistair Church will give the welcome from the Consulate. The Trinity Episcopal Cathedral Choir and the Anglican Chorale of Southeast Florida will sing a selection of music to celebrate the King's Coronation which will include Zadok the Priest by George Frederic Handel, a piece from the actual Coronation. Additionally, there will be music from well-known Anglican composers from the United Kingdom including Thomas Tallis, Charles Villiers Stanford, and Humphrey Clucas.

Everyone is welcome to join us for this evening of music and prayer.

The Episcopal Church in Southeast Florida is a member church of the worldwide Anglican Communion, which includes the Church of England.

Please use free valet parking at the 16th Street entrance. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/diosefchoralevensong.

About The Episcopal Church in Southeast Florida

Founded in 1969, The Episcopal Church in Southeast Florida remains a pillar of faith in our community. Under the guidance of Bishop Peter Eaton, The Episcopal Church in Southeast Florida works to support the parishioners, leaders, congregations, and schools within our diocese. No matter where you come from or whom you come with, you'll find that our Episcopal congregations and schools share common values and a welcoming spirit.

76 churches throughout six regions including the Keys, North and South Dade, Broward , and North and South Palm Beach

, and North and 270 clergy ministering to over 33,000 parishioners

A variety of diocesan ministries and outreach programs, including our Immigration and Social Justice Ministry

18 schools educating thousands of children Grades PreK–12

To learn more visit www.diosef.org

About Trinity Episcopal Cathedral

Like the cathedrals of old, Trinity Episcopal Cathedral (464 NE 16th Street, Miami, FL 33132) is a place for contemplation, worship, and ministry to the community. Today, the Cathedral is a house of prayer for all people and its many programs and activities reach out to the community in numerous ways. The Cathedral congregation is ethnically and culturally diverse, making it a microcosm of the Miami community. To learn more visit http://www.trinitymiami.org/.

CONTACT: Shani Maxwell, Director of Communications at [email protected].

