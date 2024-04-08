Chord Energy and Enerplus Announce Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Act Waiting Period and Provide Transaction Update

HOUSTON and CALGARY, AB, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHRD) ("Chord" or "Chord Energy") and Enerplus Corporation (TSX: ERF) (NYSE: ERF) ("Enerplus") announced that the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended (the "HSR Act"), in connection with the pending combination between Chord and Enerplus, expired on April 5, 2024.

The expiration of the waiting period under the HSR Act satisfies one of the conditions to the closing of the previously announced combination between Chord and Enerplus in a stock-and-cash transaction. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024, subject to satisfaction of certain closing conditions.

Chord anticipates that its definitive proxy statement relating to the special meeting of Chord stockholders to consider and vote upon (i) the issuance of shares of Chord common stock in connection with the transaction and (ii) the amendment to its charter to increase the number of authorized shares of Chord common stock from 120,000,000 to 240,000,000 will be filed on April 9, 2024. The record date for the Chord stockholders entitled to vote at the special meeting is the close of business on April 8, 2024, and the special meeting is scheduled to be held on May 14, 2024.

Enerplus anticipates that its management information circular relating to the special meeting of Enerplus shareholders to consider and vote upon the transaction will be filed and delivered to Enerplus shareholders in late April 2024 in advance of the shareholder meeting anticipated to be held in late May 2024.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston Basin. Chord is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States. For more information, please visit Chord Energy's website at www.chordenergy.com.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation is an independent North American oil and gas exploration and production company focused on creating long-term value for its shareholders through a disciplined, returns-based capital allocation strategy and a commitment to safe, responsible operations. For more information, please visit Enerplus' website at www.enerplus.com.

