Chord Energy Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial and Operating Results, Issues 2026 Outlook and Declares Base Dividend

HOUSTON, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHRD) ("Chord", "Chord Energy" or the "Company") today reported financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2025 and announced its 2026 outlook.

Key Takeaways and Updates:

Strong Execution: Cash Flow from Operations and Adjusted Free Cash Flow exceeded expectations in 4Q25, supported by oil volumes at the high-end of guidance and capital below expectations;

Cash Flow from Operations and Adjusted Free Cash Flow exceeded expectations in 4Q25, supported by oil volumes at the high-end of guidance and capital below expectations; FY25 Improving Efficiency: FY25 CapEx was more than $100MM below pro forma FY24 with pro forma oil volumes 1% higher year-over-year;

FY25 CapEx was more than $100MM below pro forma FY24 with pro forma oil volumes 1% higher year-over-year; FCF Enhancements: Generated approximately $160MM in incremental run-rate free cash flow in FY25 through continuous improvement initiatives;

Generated approximately $160MM in incremental run-rate free cash flow in FY25 through continuous improvement initiatives; Driving Per-Share Value: In FY25, Chord continued its multi-year track record of growing production per share while paying out significant cash to shareholders and maintaining a strong balance sheet;

In FY25, Chord continued its multi-year track record of growing production per share while paying out significant cash to shareholders and maintaining a strong balance sheet; FY26 Plan: 2026 volume and capital guidance consistent with November outlook;

2026 volume and capital guidance consistent with November outlook; 4-Mile Lateral Update: Successful turn-in-line ("TIL") of seven 4-mile wells in FY25, with three of the seven TIL'd after 3Q25. Production continues to be at or above expectations, with average well costs below budget. Chord expects ~40% of wells TIL'd in FY26 to be 4-mile laterals;

Successful turn-in-line ("TIL") of seven 4-mile wells in FY25, with three of the seven TIL'd after 3Q25. Production continues to be at or above expectations, with average well costs below budget. Chord expects ~40% of wells TIL'd in FY26 to be 4-mile laterals; Low-Breakeven Inventory: Improved inventory quality by lowering weighted average breakeven >10% year-over-year;

Improved inventory quality by lowering weighted average breakeven >10% year-over-year; XTO Acquisition: Completed acquisition of core Williston Basin assets from XTO Energy Inc. ("XTO");

Completed acquisition of core Williston Basin assets from XTO Energy Inc. ("XTO"); LOE Improved: FY25 Lease Operating Expenses ("LOE") of $9.73/Boe was below initial expectations, despite lower FY25 gas volumes; and

FY25 Lease Operating Expenses ("LOE") of $9.73/Boe was below initial expectations, despite lower FY25 gas volumes; and Shareholder Payouts: Declared aggregate base dividends of $5.20/share and repurchased 3.5MM shares of common stock. Chord's fully-diluted share count was 57.2MM at YE25, reduced by >5% year-over-year.

4Q25 Operational and Financial Highlights:

Strong Volumes: Oil volumes of 153.0 MBopd was at the high-end of guidance;

Oil volumes of 153.0 MBopd was at the high-end of guidance; Capital Discipline: CapEx of $305.2MM (excluding $8.0MM of reimbursable non-op CapEx) was below the low-end of guidance;

CapEx of $305.2MM (excluding $8.0MM of reimbursable non-op CapEx) was below the low-end of guidance; Cost Control: LOE of $9.72/Boe was in-line with the midpoint of guidance;

LOE of $9.72/Boe was in-line with the midpoint of guidance; Profitability: Net income was $84.4MM and Adjusted Net Income (1) was $72.7MM ($1.28/diluted share);

Net income was $84.4MM and Adjusted Net Income was $72.7MM ($1.28/diluted share); Cash Generation: Net cash provided by operating activities was $405.0MM, Adjusted EBITDA (1) was $506.4MM and Adjusted Free Cash Flow (1) was $175.0MM (excluding $8.0MM of reimbursable non-op CapEx); and

Net cash provided by operating activities was $405.0MM, Adjusted EBITDA was $506.4MM and Adjusted Free Cash Flow was $175.0MM (excluding $8.0MM of reimbursable non-op CapEx); and Shareholder Returns: Approximately 50% of Adjusted Free Cash Flow(1) was returned to shareholders in 4Q25 through the base dividend of $1.30 per share and share repurchases of $10.0MM.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measures under United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").

"2025 was an outstanding year for Chord," said Danny Brown, Chord Energy's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We demonstrated consistent execution, both increasing volumes and lowering capital relative to original expectations. Importantly, Chord also significantly enhanced its cost structure through multiple initiatives, which resulted in improved free cash flow while increasing and improving the quality of our inventory. The company made significant progress derisking its extended lateral program and is hitting the ground running in 2026."

Mr. Brown continued, "Fourth quarter results continue our pattern of strong performance, with higher than expected production supported by solid execution and well results, all while maintaining our focus on cost control. Chord also guided to a strong first quarter, despite challenging weather in December and January. Chord's outlook is compelling, supported by deep, low-cost, oil-weighted inventory, a strong balance sheet, excellent track record on execution, and a relentless focus on continuous improvement. I'd like to express my deepest appreciation to the Chord team for their continued efforts to achieve, and exceed, our goals and for their focus on making our organization better. Chord is well positioned to handle the ongoing volatility with commodity prices, generating solid free cash flow at current prices, with notable upside to the next upcycle. We look forward to continuing to execute and deliver value for our shareholders."

4Q25 Operational and Financial Update:

The following table presents select 4Q25 operational and financial data compared to guidance released on November 4, 2025:

Metric

4Q25 Actual

4Q25 Guidance Oil Volumes (MBopd)

153.0

149.0 – 153.0 NGL Volumes (MBblpd)

52.4

49.5 – 53.5 Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfpd)

404.2

421.0 – 433.0 Total Volumes (MBoepd)

272.8

268.7 – 278.7 CapEx ($MM)(1)

$313.2

$315 – $345 Oil Discount to WTI ($/Bbl)

$(2.24)

$(2.80) – $(0.80) NGL Realization (% of WTI)

8 %

5% – 15% Natural Gas Realization (% of Henry Hub)

39 %

30% – 40% LOE ($/Boe)

$9.72

$9.20 – $10.20 Cash GPT ($/Boe)(2)

$2.82

$2.70 – $3.00 Cash G&A ($MM)(2)

$26.8

$20.0 – $25.0 Production Taxes (% of Oil, NGL and Natural Gas Sales)

7.8 %

8.3% – 8.8% Cash Interest ($MM)(2)

$26.3

$25.0 – $27.0 Cash Tax (% of Adjusted EBITDA)

— %

0% – 3%











(1) 4Q25 includes $8.0MM of reimbursable non-op CapEx. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measures under GAAP.

Chord had 30 gross (27 net) operated TILs in 4Q25 and 122 gross (99 net) operated TILs in FY25.

Estimated Net Proved Reserves:

During 2025, the Company added 103.8 million barrels of oil equivalent ("MMBoe") of estimated net proved reserves as a result of successful drilling in the Williston Basin and 38.0 MMBoe from the purchase of reserves in place associated with the acquisition of Williston Basin assets from XTO in 4Q25. Chord's estimated net proved reserves at December 31, 2025 were 917.5 MMBoe and consisted of 514.7 million barrels ("MMBbl") of crude oil, 174.1 MMBbl of NGL and 1,372.1 billion cubic feet ("Bcf") of natural gas. The Company's estimated net proved reserves and PV-10 do not include probable or possible reserves and were determined using the preceding 12-month unweighted arithmetic average of the first-day-of-the-month index prices for crude oil and natural gas, which were held constant throughout the life of the properties. For the year ended December 31, 2025, the unweighted arithmetic average first-day-of-the-month prices for the prior 12 months were $65.34 per Bbl for crude oil and $3.39 per MMBtu for natural gas. These prices were adjusted for quality, energy content, transportation fees and market differentials. The information in the following table does not give any effect to or reflect our commodity derivatives. Future operating costs, production taxes, plugging and abandonment costs and capital costs were based on current costs as of year-end. The Company's estimated net proved reserves and related PV-10 at December 31, 2025 were based on reports independently prepared by Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc., the Company's independent reserve engineers.

The table below summarizes the Company's estimated net proved reserves and related PV-10 at December 31, 2025:



Crude Oil

(MMBbl)

NGL (MMBbl)

Natural Gas

(Bcf)

Net Estimated

Reserves

(MMBoe)

PV-10(1) ($MM)



















Developed 314.5

127.1

1,127.9

629.5

$ 6,409.1 Undeveloped 200.2

47.0

244.2

288.0

2,663.3 Total Proved 514.7

174.1

1,372.1

917.5

$ 9,072.4











(1) PV-10 is a non-GAAP financial measure and generally differs from Standardized Measure, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, because it does not include the effect of income taxes on discounted future net cash flows. We believe PV-10 is a useful measure for investors when evaluating the relative monetary significance of our oil and gas properties and as a basis for comparison of the relative size and value of our proved reserves to our peers without regard to income taxes, which can vary between individual companies for various and unique factors. The PV-10 does not purport to present the fair value of our proved oil, NGL and natural gas reserves.

Return of Capital:

Chord declared a base dividend of $1.30 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on March 27, 2026 to shareholders of record as of March 12, 2026. Details regarding the Return of Capital calculation can be found in the Company's most recent investor presentation located on its website at https://ir.chordenergy.com/presentations.

The Company repurchased 103,057 shares of common stock at a weighted average price of $97.01 per share totaling $10.0MM in 4Q25, representing 100% of shareholder returns after the base dividend. Shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 were 56.8MM (57.2MM on a fully-diluted basis), compared to 56.9MM (57.3MM on a fully-diluted basis) as of September 30, 2025.

Operations Update:

4-Mile Laterals: Chord continues to advance its 4-mile lateral program. In 2025, Chord TIL'd seven 4-mile wells including three incremental TILs since Chord's last update in November. Initial well performance across the 4-mile program is meeting or exceeding expectations, and average well costs have been below budget. For all seven 4-mile wells, tracer data is indicating contribution from the full lateral. Chord has reduced 4-mile well costs by more than 10% versus 2025 initial budget designs, supported by strong performance and efficient execution, including single-run cleanouts. Chord's first 4-mile DSU development, the Toonie pad, has commenced fracking and will be brought online in 1Q26.

Chord continues to advance its 4-mile lateral program. In 2025, Chord TIL'd seven 4-mile wells including three incremental TILs since Chord's last update in November. Initial well performance across the 4-mile program is meeting or exceeding expectations, and average well costs have been below budget. For all seven 4-mile wells, tracer data is indicating contribution from the full lateral. Chord has reduced 4-mile well costs by more than 10% versus 2025 initial budget designs, supported by strong performance and efficient execution, including single-run cleanouts. Chord's first 4-mile DSU development, the Toonie pad, has commenced fracking and will be brought online in 1Q26. Execution: Chord's drilling, completions and facilities teams continue to drive operational improvement while achieving strong safety performance. In 2025, the team drove efficiencies that delivered production volumes above expectations on lower capital spending. The drilling team led the Williston Basin in total lateral footage drilled in 2025, while successfully offsetting the cost impacts of higher steel prices through improved execution. The completions team was a basin leader in 4-mile cleanout times in 2025 and continues to improve performance while lowering costs with more reliance on simulfrac, expanded dual fuel utilization to reduce diesel consumption and implementation of continuous pumping. The facilities team continues to innovate while lowering costs through design optimization, including larger facilities and expanded re-utilization efforts.

Chord's drilling, completions and facilities teams continue to drive operational improvement while achieving strong safety performance. In 2025, the team drove efficiencies that delivered production volumes above expectations on lower capital spending. The drilling team led the Williston Basin in total lateral footage drilled in 2025, while successfully offsetting the cost impacts of higher steel prices through improved execution. The completions team was a basin leader in 4-mile cleanout times in 2025 and continues to improve performance while lowering costs with more reliance on simulfrac, expanded dual fuel utilization to reduce diesel consumption and implementation of continuous pumping. The facilities team continues to innovate while lowering costs through design optimization, including larger facilities and expanded re-utilization efforts. Production/LOE: Chord continues to enhance base production, while lowering costs. Improved runtimes and base production enhancements supported Chord's ability to exceed production expectations in 2025. With a focus on artificial lift optimization, the production team has achieved a >50% improvement in ESP replacement cycle times and a >25% improvement in failure rates since the beginning of 2025. In 2025, Chord scaled AI-driven machine learning to approximately 99% of wells on rod lift to optimize pumping operations, with early performance delivering a ~25% improvement in rod pump run times. Optimization improvements have reduced failures, resulting in approximately 1,200 fewer workover rig days in 2025 and improved safety performance.

2026 Outlook:

Chord's 2026 program seeks to maintain stable production levels, while maximizing free cash flow. The February 2026 outlook is consistent with Chord's preliminary outlook discussed in November, which estimated 2026 oil volumes of 157 – 161 MBopd for approximately $1.4B of CapEx. In 2026, Chord expects to generate approximately $2.3B of Adjusted EBITDA and $700MM of Adjusted Free Cash Flow ($64/Bbl WTI and $3.75/MMBtu Henry Hub).

Highlights of Chord's FY26 guidance include:

Volumes: Oil volumes are expected to be 159 MBopd at the midpoint of guidance. Chord expects 1Q26 volumes to be 154 MBopd at midpoint, reflecting ~1 MBopd of weather-related impacts. Oil volumes in 2Q26 are expected to increase sequentially, with further growth into 3Q26. Chord will continue to monitor non-operated activity and evaluate higher operated activity if non-op activity decreases;

Oil volumes are expected to be 159 MBopd at the midpoint of guidance. Chord expects 1Q26 volumes to be 154 MBopd at midpoint, reflecting ~1 MBopd of weather-related impacts. Oil volumes in 2Q26 are expected to increase sequentially, with further growth into 3Q26. Chord will continue to monitor non-operated activity and evaluate higher operated activity if non-op activity decreases; Capital: CapEx is expected to total $1.4B at the midpoint of guidance, with ~90% related to operated and non-operated drilling and completion activity. Chord expects ~80% of FY26 CapEx to be incurred 1Q26 - 3Q26. Midstream: Chord plans ~$30MM of midstream projects (vs. $18MM in FY25) that are included in the $1.4B midpoint CapEx guidance. These projects are small-scale, primarily focused on water disposal, enabling Chord to achieve better economics compared to third-party providers;

CapEx is expected to total $1.4B at the midpoint of guidance, with ~90% related to operated and non-operated drilling and completion activity. Chord expects ~80% of FY26 CapEx to be incurred 1Q26 - 3Q26. Realizations: NGL and natural gas realizations are expected to be above the FY26 midpoint in 1Q26 and 4Q26 and below the FY26 midpoint in 2Q26 and 3Q26, reflecting pricing seasonality;

NGL and natural gas realizations are expected to be above the FY26 midpoint in 1Q26 and 4Q26 and below the FY26 midpoint in 2Q26 and 3Q26, reflecting pricing seasonality; Cash Taxes: Expected to range between 1% and 5% of EBITDA at $55/Bbl-$70/Bbl WTI with 1H26 lower than 2H26; and

Expected to range between 1% and 5% of EBITDA at $55/Bbl-$70/Bbl WTI with 1H26 lower than 2H26; and Activity: Chord plans to TIL 135 – 165 gross operated wells (~40% 3-mile laterals and ~40% 4-mile laterals) with an average working interest of ~75%.

The following table presents select operational and financial guidance for the periods presented:

Metric

1Q26 Guidance

FY26 Guidance Oil Volumes (MBopd)

152.5 – 155.5

157.0 – 161.0 NGL Volumes (MBblpd)

48.0 – 49.0

49.5 – 50.5 Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfpd)

401.0 – 409.0

403.0 – 413.0 Total Volumes (MBoepd)

267.3 – 272.7

273.7 – 280.3 CapEx ($MM)

$325 – $355

$1,350 – $1,450 Oil Discount to WTI ($/Bbl)

$(1.60) – $(2.60)

$(1.50) – $(2.50) NGL Realization (% of WTI)

5% – 15%

5% – 15% Natural Gas Realization (% of Henry Hub)

50% – 60%

35% – 45% LOE ($/Boe)

$9.40 – $10.40

$9.30 – $10.30 Cash GPT ($/Boe)(1)

$2.75 – $3.25

$2.65 – $3.15 Cash G&A ($MM)(1)

$23 – $28

$90 – $100 Production Taxes (% of Oil, NGL and Natural Gas Sales)

7.5% – 7.9%

7.7% – 8.1% Cash Interest ($MM)(1)

$25 – $27

$100 – $110 Cash Tax (% of Adjusted EBITDA)(2)

0% – 3%

1% – 5%











(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for more information. (2) 1Q26 and FY26 reflect $55/Bbl – $70/Bbl WTI.

Select Operational and Financial Data:

The following table presents select operational and financial data for the periods presented:



4Q25



3Q25

FY25 Production data:











Crude oil (MBopd) 153.0



155.7

154.8 NGL (MBblpd) 52.4



55.1

52.5 Natural gas (MMcfpd)(1) 404.2



420.1

416.2 Total production (MBoepd) 272.8



280.9

276.6 Percent crude oil 56.1 %



55.4 %

56.0 % Average sales prices:











Crude oil, without realized derivatives ($/Bbl) $ 56.90



$ 63.59

$ 62.78 Differential to NYMEX WTI ($/Bbl) (2.24)



(1.41)

(2.02) Crude oil, with realized derivatives ($/Bbl) 58.62



64.16

63.59 Crude oil realized derivatives gain ($MM) (24.3)



(8.3)

(45.9) NGL, without realized derivatives ($/Bbl) 4.88



4.89

7.22 NGL, with realized derivatives ($/Bbl) 4.88



4.89

7.22 Natural gas, without realized derivatives ($/Mcf)(2) 1.40



0.81

1.40 Natural gas, with realized derivatives ($/Mcf) 1.56



1.11

1.51 Natural gas realized derivatives gain ($MM) (5.9)



(11.5)

(17.9) Selected financial data ($MM):











Revenues:











Crude oil revenues $ 801.0



$ 910.8

$ 3,546.9 NGL revenues 23.5



24.8

138.2 Natural gas revenues 52.1



31.2

212.0 Total oil, NGL and natural gas revenues $ 876.6



$ 966.8

$ 3,897.1 Cash flows:











Net cash provided by operating activities: $ 405.0



$ 559.0

$ 2,040.7 Non-GAAP financial measures(3):











Adjusted EBITDA $ 506.4



$ 577.8

$ 2,327.0 Adjusted FCF(4) 167.0



218.6

816.9 Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders 72.7



134.5

551.2 Select operating expenses:











LOE $ 244.0



$ 248.6

$ 982.6 Gathering, processing and transportation expenses ("GPT") 70.5



73.1

290.9 Production taxes 68.8



79.5

291.9 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 368.4



374.9

1,470.2 Total select operating expenses $ 751.7



$ 776.1

$ 3,035.6 Select operating expenses ($/Boe):











LOE $ 9.72



$ 9.62

$ 9.73 GPT 2.81



2.83

2.88 Production taxes 2.74



3.08

2.89 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 14.17



14.06

14.12 Total select operating expenses $ 29.44



$ 29.59

$ 29.62 Earnings per share:











Basic earnings per share $ 1.48



$ 2.26

$ 0.74 Diluted earnings per share 1.48



2.26

0.74 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)(3) 1.28



2.35

9.53











(1) Marcellus natural gas volumes were 119.0 MMcfpd in 4Q25, 117.5 MMcfpd in 3Q25 and 123.7 MMcfpd in FY25. (2) Marcellus natural gas realized prices were $3.19/Mcf in 4Q25, $2.16/Mcf in 3Q25 and $3.15/Mcf in FY25. (3) Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measures under GAAP. (4) 4Q25, 3Q25 and FY25 include $8.0MM, $11.7MM and $19.7MM of reimbursable non-op CapEx, respectively.

Capital Expenditures:

The following table presents the Company's capital expenditures ("CapEx") by category for the periods presented (in millions):



1Q25

2Q25

3Q25

4Q25

FY25 CapEx ($MM):

















E&P(1) $ 353.7

$ 351.2

$ 331.1

$ 301.6

$ 1,337.6 Midstream 1.1

3.3

2.5

11.4

18.3 Other 0.6

1.1

—

0.2

1.9 Total CapEx(2) $ 355.4

$ 355.6

$ 333.6

$ 313.2

$ 1,357.8











(1) 4Q25 and FY25 include $8.0MM and $19.7MM of reimbursable non-op CapEx, respectively. (2) 4Q25 and FY25 exclude capitalized interest costs of $1.1MM and $4.4MM, respectively.

In addition, acquisition and leasehold costs were $548.7MM and $576.5MM in 4Q25 and FY25, respectively, including $542.2MM associated with the acquisition of Williston Basin assets from XTO in 4Q25.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity:

The following table presents key balance sheet data and liquidity metrics as of December 31, 2025 (in millions):



December 31, 2025 Revolving credit facility(1) $ 2,000.0



Revolver borrowings $ — Senior notes 1,500.0 Total debt $ 1,500.0



Cash and cash equivalents $ 189.5 Letters of credit 32.8 Liquidity $ 2,156.7











(1) $2.75B borrowing base and $2.0B of elected commitments.

Comparability of Financial Statements

The results reported for the year ended December 31, 2025 reflect the consolidated results of Chord, while the results reported for the year ended December 31, 2024 reflect the consolidated results of Chord, including combined operations with Enerplus Corporation ("Enerplus") beginning on May 31, 2024, unless otherwise noted.

Chord Energy Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)



December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024







ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 189,531

$ 36,950 Accounts receivable, net 1,116,685

1,298,973 Inventory 115,713

94,299 Prepaid expenses 33,767

30,875 Derivative instruments 77,312

35,944 Other current assets 5,061

82,077 Total current assets 1,538,069

1,579,118 Property, plant and equipment





Oil and gas properties (successful efforts method) 14,848,968

12,770,786 Other property and equipment 60,395

58,158 Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (3,572,834)

(2,142,775) Total property, plant and equipment, net 11,336,529

10,686,169 Derivative instruments 8,366

5,629 Investment in equity securities 119,698

142,201 Long-term inventory 30,759

25,973 Operating right-of-use assets 12,749

38,004 Goodwill —

530,616 Other assets 28,104

24,297 Total assets $ 13,074,274

$ 13,032,007







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 41,795

$ 68,751 Revenues and production taxes payable 618,258

752,742 Accrued liabilities 735,386

732,296 Accrued interest payable 28,594

4,693 Derivative instruments —

1,230 Current operating lease liabilities 14,656

37,629 Other current liabilities 11,898

86,637 Total current liabilities 1,450,587

1,683,978 Long-term debt 1,479,581

842,600 Deferred tax liabilities 1,615,850

1,496,442 Asset retirement obligations 432,802

282,369 Derivative instruments —

1,016 Operating lease liabilities 10,518

15,190 Other liabilities 4,982

8,150 Total liabilities 4,994,320

4,329,745 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity





Common stock, $0.01 par value: 240,000,000 shares authorized, 67,150,747 shares

issued and 56,762,243 shares outstanding at December 31, 2025; and 240,000,000

shares authorized, 66,967,779 shares issued and 60,070,893 shares outstanding at

December 31, 2024 675

673 Treasury stock, at cost: 10,388,504 shares at December 31, 2025 and 6,896,886

shares at December 31, 2024 (1,304,092)

(936,157) Additional paid-in capital 7,339,735

7,336,091 Retained earnings 2,043,636

2,301,655 Total stockholders' equity 8,079,954

8,702,262 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,074,274

$ 13,032,007

Chord Energy Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024















Revenues













Oil, NGL and gas revenues $ 876,603

$ 1,064,297

$ 3,897,140

$ 3,836,138 Purchased oil and gas sales 292,836

390,377

979,986

1,414,944 Total revenues 1,169,439

1,454,674

4,877,126

5,251,082 Operating expenses













Lease operating expenses 243,966

241,500

982,610

824,408 Gathering, processing and transportation expenses 70,451

73,092

290,917

267,559 Purchased oil and gas expenses 291,068

390,618

975,128

1,412,357 Production taxes 68,764

88,987

291,880

333,397 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 368,446

350,740

1,470,171

1,107,776 General and administrative expenses 33,516

45,682

126,294

205,585 Impairment and exploration 5,454

2,113

551,412

17,021 Total operating expenses 1,081,665

1,192,732

4,688,412

4,168,103 Gain on sale of assets, net 4,083

3,274

8,711

17,088 Operating income 91,857

265,216

197,425

1,100,067 Other income (expense)













Net gain (loss) on derivative instruments 44,944

(17,190)

127,618

12,563 Net gain (loss) from investment in equity securities (2,450)

28,037

(12,957)

51,284 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest (26,826)

(17,577)

(80,150)

(56,523) Loss on debt extinguishment —

—

(3,494)

— Other income, net 8,350

795

15,042

5,047 Total other income (expense), net 24,018

(5,935)

46,059

12,371 Income before income taxes 115,875

259,281

243,484

1,112,438 Income tax expense (31,459)

(48,685)

(199,025)

(263,811) Net income $ 84,416

$ 210,596

$ 44,459

$ 848,627 Earnings per share:













Basic $ 1.48

$ 3.45

$ 0.74

$ 16.32 Diluted $ 1.48

$ 3.43

$ 0.74

$ 16.02 Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 56,839

60,770

57,812

51,796 Diluted 56,839

61,221

57,852

52,748

Chord Energy Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024







Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 44,459

$ 848,627 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, depletion and amortization 1,470,171

1,107,776 Loss on debt extinguishment 3,494

— Gain on sale of assets (8,711)

(17,088) Impairment 539,324

9,839 Deferred income taxes 119,407

221,921 Net (gain) loss from investment in equity securities 12,957

(51,284) Net gain on derivative instruments (127,618)

(12,563) Equity-based compensation expenses 25,703

22,996 Deferred financing costs amortization and other (31,318)

1,056 Working capital and other changes:





Change in accounts receivable, net 181,873

(7,746) Change in inventory (16,800)

(14,307) Change in prepaid expenses (3,153)

10,850 Change in accounts payable, interest payable and accrued liabilities (165,041)

30,047 Change in other assets and liabilities, net (4,090)

(52,897) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,040,657

2,097,227 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (1,347,937)

(1,179,075) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (575,668)

(655,023) Proceeds from divestitures, net of cash divested 24,762

60,748 Derivative settlements 56,267

(12,672) Contingent consideration received 25,000

25,000 Distributions from investment in equity securities 11,595

7,205 Net cash used in investing activities (1,805,981)

(1,753,817) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from revolving credit facility 3,826,000

3,535,000 Principal payments on revolving credit facility (4,271,000)

(3,090,000) Repurchase of senior unsecured notes (401,432)

(63,000) Issuance of senior notes 1,500,000

— Deferred financing costs (29,413)

(3,313) Repurchases of common stock (364,877)

(444,235) Tax withholding on vesting of equity-based awards (22,101)

(63,386) Dividends paid (317,763)

(529,910) Payments on finance lease liabilities (1,917)

(1,458) Proceeds from warrants exercised 408

35,844 Net cash used in financing activities (82,095)

(624,458) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 152,581

(281,048) Cash and cash equivalents:





Beginning of period 36,950

317,998 End of period $ 189,531

$ 36,950 Supplemental cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest, net of capitalized interest $ 51,698

$ 49,509 Supplemental non-cash transactions:





Change in accrued capital expenditures $ 7,453

$ 43,235 Change in asset retirement obligations 152,388

6,220 Non-cash consideration exchanged in business combinations —

3,732,137 Dividends payable 1,372

16,658

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following are non-GAAP financial measures not prepared in accordance with GAAP that are used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company believes that the foregoing are useful supplemental measures that provide an indication of the results generated by the Company's principal business activities. However, these measures are not recognized by GAAP and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Therefore, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other issuers. From time to time, the Company provides forward-looking forecasts of these measures; however, the Company is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures because management cannot reliably quantify certain of the necessary components of such forward-looking GAAP measures. The reconciling items in future periods could be significant. To see how the Company reconciles its historical presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please visit the Investors—Documents & Disclosures—Non-GAAP Reconciliation page on the Company's website at https://ir.chordenergy.com/non-gaap.

Cash GPT

The Company defines Cash GPT as total GPT expenses less non-cash valuation charges on pipeline imbalances and non-cash mark-to-market adjustments on transportation contracts accounted for as derivative instruments. Cash GPT is not a measure of GPT expenses as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Cash GPT provides useful additional information to investors and analysts to assess the cash costs incurred to market and transport the Company's commodities from the wellhead to delivery points for sale without regard to the change in value of its pipeline imbalances, which vary monthly based on commodity prices, and without regard to the non-cash mark-to-market adjustments on transportation contracts classified as derivative instruments.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of GPT expenses to the non-GAAP financial measure of Cash GPT for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

















(In thousands) GPT $ 70,451

$ 73,092

$ 290,917

$ 267,559 Pipeline imbalances 414

(1,179)

(573)

(3,975) Loss on derivative transportation contract(1) —

—

—

(5,877) Cash GPT $ 70,865

$ 71,913

$ 290,344

$ 257,707











(1) The Company had a buy/sell transportation contract that qualified as a derivative. The changes in the fair value of this contract were recorded to GPT expense. As of June 30, 2024, the term of this contract expired.

Cash G&A

The Company defines Cash G&A as total G&A expenses less G&A expenses directly attributable to certain merger and acquisition activity, non-cash equity-based compensation expenses and other non-cash charges. Cash G&A is not a measure of G&A expenses as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Cash G&A provides useful additional information to investors and analysts to assess the Company's operating costs in comparison to peers without regard to the aforementioned charges, which can vary substantially from company to company.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of G&A expenses to the non-GAAP financial measure of Cash G&A for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

















(In thousands) General and administrative expenses $ 33,516

$ 45,682

$ 126,294

$ 205,585 Merger and acquisition costs(1) (1,609)

(8,962)

(9,750)

(89,258) Equity-based compensation expenses (6,238)

(6,943)

(25,700)

(22,996) Other non-cash adjustments 1,096

1,432

2,505

2,068 Cash G&A $ 26,765

$ 31,209

$ 93,349

$ 95,399











(1) FY25 and FY24 primarily include costs directly attributable to the arrangement with Enerplus.

Cash Interest

The Company defines Cash Interest as interest expense plus capitalized interest less amortization of deferred financing costs. Cash Interest is not a measure of interest expense as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Cash Interest provides useful additional information to investors and analysts for assessing the interest charges incurred on the Company's debt to finance its operating activities and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with its debt covenants.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of interest expense to the non-GAAP financial measure of Cash Interest for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

















(In thousands) Interest expense $ 26,826

$ 17,577

$ 80,150

$ 56,523 Capitalized interest 1,102

1,198

4,419

4,905 Amortization of deferred financing costs (1,659)

(1,140)

(5,545)

(4,538) Cash Interest $ 26,269

$ 17,635

$ 79,024

$ 56,890

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization ("DD&A"), merger costs, exploration expenses, impairment expenses, loss on debt extinguishment and other similar non-cash or non-recurring charges. The Company defines Adjusted Free Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA less Cash Interest and CapEx (excluding capitalized interest and acquisition capital).

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are not measures of net income or cash flows from operating activities as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow provides useful additional information to investors and analysts for assessing the Company's results of operations, financial performance, ability to generate cash from its business operations without regard to its financing methods or capital structure and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with its debt covenants.

The following table presents reconciliations of the GAAP financial measures of net income and net cash provided by operating activities to the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

















(In thousands) Net income $ 84,416

$ 210,596

$ 44,459

$ 848,627 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 26,826

17,577

80,150

56,523 Loss on debt extinguishment —

—

3,494

— Income tax expense 31,459

48,685

199,025

263,811 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 368,446

350,740

1,470,171

1,107,776 Merger and acquisition costs(1) 1,609

8,962

9,750

89,258 Impairment and exploration expenses(2) 5,454

2,113

551,412

17,021 Gain on sale of assets, net (4,083)

(3,274)

(8,711)

(17,088) Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments (44,944)

17,190

(127,618)

(12,563) Realized gain on commodity price derivative contracts 30,200

5,187

63,809

883 Net (gain) loss from investment in equity securities 2,450

(28,037)

12,957

(51,284) Distributions from investment in equity securities 2,414

2,341

9,545

9,255 Equity-based compensation expenses 6,238

6,943

25,700

22,996 Other non-cash adjustments (4,048)

1,036

(7,193)

12,055 Adjusted EBITDA 506,437

640,059

2,326,950

2,347,270 Cash interest (26,269)

(17,635)

(79,024)

(56,890) CapEx(3) (313,204)

(330,319)

(1,357,884)

(1,231,550) Cash taxes paid —

(15,180)

(73,099)

(53,721) Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 166,964

$ 276,925

$ 816,943

$ 1,005,109















Net cash provided by operating activities $ 404,987

$ 566,455

$ 2,040,657

$ 2,097,227 Changes in working capital 8,210

57,391

7,211

34,053 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 26,826

17,577

80,150

56,523 Current income tax expense (benefit) 18,750

(26,353)

79,618

41,889 Merger and acquisition costs(1) 1,609

8,962

9,750

89,258 Exploration expenses 5,453

2,112

12,085

7,183 Realized gain on commodity price derivative contracts 30,200

5,187

63,809

883 Distributions from investment in equity securities 2,414

2,341

9,545

9,255 Deferred financing costs amortization and other 12,036

5,351

31,318

(1,056) Other non-cash adjustments (4,048)

1,036

(7,193)

12,055 Adjusted EBITDA 506,437

640,059

2,326,950

2,347,270 Cash interest (26,269)

(17,635)

(79,024)

(56,890) CapEx(3) (313,204)

(330,319)

(1,357,884)

(1,231,550) Cash taxes paid —

(15,180)

(73,099)

(53,721) Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 166,964

$ 276,925

$ 816,943

$ 1,005,109











(1) FY25 and FY24 primarily include costs directly attributable to the arrangement with Enerplus. (2) FY25 includes non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $539.3MM, as a result of the decline in the Company's market capitalization during 2Q25. (3) 4Q25 and FY25 include $8.0MM and $19.7MM of reimbursable non-op CapEx, respectively, and exclude capitalized interest costs of $1.1MM and $4.4MM, respectively.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company defines Adjusted Net Income as net income after adjusting for (1) the impact of certain non-cash items, including non-cash changes in the fair value of derivative instruments, non-cash changes in the fair value of the Company's investment in an unconsolidated affiliate, impairment, loss on debt extinguishment and other similar non-cash charges (2) merger costs and (3) the impact of taxes based on an estimated tax rate applicable to those adjusting items in the same period. Adjusted Net Income is not a measure of net income as determined by GAAP.

The Company calculates earnings per share under the two-class method in accordance with GAAP. The two-class method is an earnings allocation formula that computes earnings per share for each class of common stock and participating security according to dividends declared (or accumulated) and participation rights in undistributed earnings. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share is calculated as (i) Adjusted Net Income (ii) less distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities (iii) divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding for the periods presented.

The following table presents reconciliations of the GAAP financial measure of net income to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted Net Income and the GAAP financial measure of diluted earnings per share to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

















(In thousands) Net income $ 84,416

$ 210,596

$ 44,459

$ 848,627 Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments (44,944)

17,190

(127,618)

(12,563) Realized gain on commodity price derivative contracts 30,200

5,187

63,809

883 Net (gain) loss from investment in equity securities 2,450

(28,037)

12,957

(51,284) Distributions from investment in equity securities 2,414

2,341

9,545

9,255 Impairment(1) —

1

539,324

9,839 Merger and acquisition costs(2) 1,609

8,962

9,750

89,258 Gain on sale of assets, net (4,083)

(3,274)

(8,711)

(17,088) Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,659

1,140

5,545

4,538 Loss on debt extinguishment —

—

3,494

— Other non-cash adjustments (4,048)

1,036

(7,193)

12,055 Tax impact(3) 3,467

(853)

9,029

(10,646) Adjusted net income 73,140

214,289

554,390

882,874 Distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to

participating securities (423)

(785)

(3,182)

(3,502) Adjusted net income attributable to common

stockholders $ 72,717

$ 213,504

$ 551,208

$ 879,372

















































Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024



















Diluted earnings per share $ 1.49

$ 3.44

$ 0.77

$ 16.09 Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments (0.79)

0.28

(2.21)

(0.24) Realized gain on commodity price derivative contracts 0.53

0.08

1.10

0.02 Net (gain) loss from investment in equity securities 0.04

(0.46)

0.22

(0.97) Distributions from investment in equity securities 0.04

0.04

0.16

0.18 Impairment(1) —

—

9.32

0.19 Merger and acquisition costs(2) 0.03

0.15

0.17

1.69 Gain on sale of assets, net (0.07)

(0.05)

(0.15)

(0.32) Amortization of deferred financing costs 0.03

0.02

0.10

0.09 Loss on debt extinguishment —

—

0.06

— Other non-cash adjustments (0.07)

0.02

(0.12)

0.23 Tax impact(3) 0.06

(0.02)

0.17

(0.22) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share 1.29

3.50

9.59

16.74 Less: Distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to

participating securities (0.01)

(0.01)

(0.06)

(0.07) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.28

$ 3.49

$ 9.53

$ 16.67















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands) 56,839

61,221

57,852

52,748















Tax rate applicable to adjustment items(3) 23.5 %

18.8 %

23.5 %

23.7 %











(1) FY25 includes non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $539.3MM as a result of the decline in the Company's market capitalization during 2Q25. (2) FY25 and FY24 primarily include costs directly attributable to the arrangement with Enerplus. (3) The tax impact is computed by applying an estimated tax rate to the adjustments for certain non-cash and non-recurring items.

SOURCE Chord Energy