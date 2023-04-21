Chord Energy Schedules First Quarter 2023 Conference Call for May 4, 2023

HOUSTON, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chord Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: CHRD) ("Chord" or the "Company") plans to announce its First Quarter 2023 financial and operational results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 after market close. Additionally, the Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss First Quarter 2023 financial and operational results.

Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast:

Thursday, May 4, 2023

10:00 a.m. Central Time

https://app.webinar.net/16nXqV1G8Wm 

Sell-side analysts wishing to ask a question may use the following dial-in:

888-317-6003

412-317-6061

7946962


www.chordenergy.com

A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. Central Time on the day of the call and will be available until Thursday, May 11, 2023 by dialing:

877-344-7529

412-317-0088

8634496

The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.chordenergy.com.

Additionally, Chord Energy plans to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:

Citi Energy and Climate Technology Conference

TPH Hotter 'N Hell Conference  

Goldman Sachs Eighth Annual Leveraged Finance and Credit Conference

Wells Fargo Energy Conference

RBC Capital Markets Global Energy, Power & Infrastructure Conference

JP Morgan Energy, Power and Renewables Conference

About Chord Energy Corp.
Chord Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston Basin. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.chordenergy.com.

Contact:
For further information: Daniel E. Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer; Michael H. Lou, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Bob Bakanauskas, Managing Director, Investor Relations, (281) 404-9600

