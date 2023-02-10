Chord Energy Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call for February 23, 2023

HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chord Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: CHRD) ("Chord" or the "Company") plans to announce its Fourth Quarter 2022 financial and operational results on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 after market close. Additionally, the Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss Fourth Quarter 2022 financial and operational results.

Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast:

Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023

Time: 10:00 a.m. Central Time

Live Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/6Gpr03Mlqn8

Sell-side analysts wishing to ask a question may use the following dial-in:

Dial-in: 888-317-6003

Intl. Dial-in: 412-317-6061

Conference ID: 9607643

Website: www.chordenergy.com

A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. Central Time on the day of the call and will be available until Thursday, March 2, 2023 by dialing:

Replay dial-in: 877-344-7529

Intl. replay: 412-317-0088

Replay access: 6916568

The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.chordenergy.com.

Additionally, Chord Energy plans to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:

February 27, 2023: Credit Suisse Annual Vail Summit

March 7, 2023: J.P. Morgan High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference

March 21-22, 2023: Piper Sandler 23rd Annual Energy Conference

About Chord Energy Corp.

Chord Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston Basin. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.chordenergy.com.

SOURCE Chord Energy Corp.