Chord Energy Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chord Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: CHRD) ("Chord" or the "Company") plans to announce its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial and operating results on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 after market close. The Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Central.

Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast:

Date: Thursday, February 22, 2024

Time: 10:00 a.m. Central

Live Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/RwK9VNYoAP1

To join the conference call by phone without operator assistance (including sell-side analysts wishing to ask a question), you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/3OwRV4Y to receive an instant automated call back. You will be immediately placed into the call.

You may also use the following dial-in information to join the conference call by phone with operator assistance:

Dial-in: 888-664-6383

Intl. Dial-in: 1-617-892-4906

Conference ID: 37106598

Website: www.chordenergy.com

A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. Central on the day of the call and will be available until Thursday, February 29, 2024 by dialing:

Replay dial-in: 1-888-390-0541

Intl. replay: 1-617-849-9026

Replay access: 106598 #

The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.chordenergy.com .

Additionally, Chord Energy plans to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:

February 27, 2024 J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference

February 28, 2024 Scotiabank Energy & Power Conference

March 07, 2024 Morgan Stanley Energy & Power Conference

March 18, 2024 Piper Sandler Energy Conference

About Chord Energy Corp.

Chord Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston Basin. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.chordenergy.com .

Contact:

Chord Energy Corporation

Danny Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer

Michael Lou, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Bob Bakanauskas, Managing Director, Investor Relations

(281) 404-9600

ir@chordenergy.com

SOURCE Chord Energy Corp.