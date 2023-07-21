Chord Energy Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call for August 3, 2023
21 Jul, 2023, 17:00 ET
HOUSTON, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chord Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: CHRD) ("Chord" or the "Company") plans to announce its Second Quarter 2023 financial and operational results on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 after market close. Additionally, the Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss Second Quarter 2023 financial and operational results.
Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast:
|
Date:
|
Thursday, August 3, 2023
|
Time:
|
10:00 a.m. Central Time
|
Live Webcast:
Sell-side analysts wishing to ask a question may use the following dial-in:
|
Dial-in:
|
888-317-6003
|
Intl. Dial-in:
|
412-317-6061
|
Conference ID:
|
3688881
|
Website:
A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. Central Time on the day of the call and will be available until Thursday, August 10, 2023 by dialing:
|
Replay dial-in:
|
877-344-7529
|
Intl. replay:
|
412-317-0088
|
Replay access:
|
8715992
The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.chordenergy.com.
Additionally, Chord Energy plans to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:
|
August 22, 2023:
|
Bank of America Houston Energy Event
|
August 28, 2023:
|
Piper Sandler Houston Energy Event
|
September 6, 2023:
|
Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference
|
September 21, 2023:
|
Pickering Energy Partners 2023 TE&M Fest
|
September 28, 2023:
|
TD Cowen Houston Energy Event
About Chord Energy Corp.
Chord Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston Basin. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.chordenergy.com.
