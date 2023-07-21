Chord Energy Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call for August 3, 2023

HOUSTON, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chord Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: CHRD) ("Chord" or the "Company") plans to announce its Second Quarter 2023 financial and operational results on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 after market close. Additionally, the Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss Second Quarter 2023 financial and operational results.

Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast:

Date:

Thursday, August 3, 2023

Time:

10:00 a.m. Central Time

Live Webcast:

https://app.webinar.net/WQ0moR76zLP 

Sell-side analysts wishing to ask a question may use the following dial-in:

Dial-in:

888-317-6003

Intl. Dial-in:

412-317-6061

Conference ID:

3688881


Website:

www.chordenergy.com

A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. Central Time on the day of the call and will be available until Thursday, August 10, 2023 by dialing:

Replay dial-in:

877-344-7529

Intl. replay: 

412-317-0088

Replay access: 

8715992

The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.chordenergy.com.

Additionally, Chord Energy plans to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:

August 22, 2023:

Bank of America Houston Energy Event

August 28, 2023: 

Piper Sandler Houston Energy Event

September 6, 2023: 

Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

September 21, 2023: 

Pickering Energy Partners 2023 TE&M Fest

September 28, 2023: 

TD Cowen Houston Energy Event

About Chord Energy Corp.
Chord Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston Basin. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.chordenergy.com.

