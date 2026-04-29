Chord Raises $7 Million To Deliver Its Context Platform for AI-Driven Commerce

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chord, an AI platform powering modern commerce operations, today announced it has raised $7 million, led by Equal Ventures, with participation from existing investor M13 and new investors Chingona Ventures and CEAS Investments.

Commerce is becoming harder to run. Systems are fragmented, and teams are left stitching together disconnected tools while trying to adopt AI. Without a unified foundation, most brands can't turn AI into real operational leverage. Chord is built to solve this, unifying the data and operational context needed to power AI across dozens of mid-market and enterprise commerce teams, collectively representing over $1billion in annual revenue. Customers include Mr. Beast, Ritual, Ruggable, Rodan + Fields, and Blue Bottle Coffee, among others. By moving teams away from fragmented tools and dashboards to real-time, AI-powered execution, Chord enables faster decision-making and automates operations at scale.

"Commerce teams do not need more dashboards. They need systems that actually run the business," said Bryan Mahoney, CEO of Chord. "We've rebuilt Chord so AI can operate inside a company with full context, not as an overlay, but as the engine behind decisions and execution. This funding allows us to accelerate that vision and scale the platform for the next generation of commerce teams."

Chord's platform enables brands to ask questions, generate insights, and immediately take action, compressing workflows that once required multiple teams and weeks of coordination into minutes. The system is built around a "context graph," a living operational memory that captures a business's metrics, rules, historical decisions, constraints, and trade-offs, compounding in accuracy and trust over time. This reflects how a business actually operates, allowing AI to make decisions based on real-world conditions rather than static data models. Teams are expanding Chord usage organically across their organizations, with Copilot usage tripling as teams shift away from traditional business intelligence tools and teams increasingly opening Chord before their legacy analytics tools.

"When you're putting out products and content at our scale, speed is everything. Chord helps our team use our data to move faster," says Joshua Maynard, GM, Global eCommerce at Mr. Beast.

"Merchants today run their businesses through a disjointed stack of solutions that can make relatively simple activities extremely manual and time-consuming," said Ali Afridi, investor at Equal Ventures. "Chord enables operators to centralize and connect their systems in a single control layer, helping them scale more efficiently and infuse AI across their operations without a costly rip-and-replace of their core systems."

With the new funding, Chord will continue to accelerate the development of its agent infrastructure and scale across mid-market and enterprise commerce and retail brands that generate $20M-$1B in revenue.

About Chord

Chord is the AI platform for modern commerce companies. Built by the team behind Glossier, Chord unifies data, decisions, and actions into a single system that enables AI to run core business operations. The platform powers agentic commerce, helping brands operate more efficiently, scale faster, and make better decisions in real time.

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SOURCE Chord