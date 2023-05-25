Chordline Health Appoints Billie Jo Nutter, Former Casamba CEO, to Board of Directors

Ms. Nutter's Leadership and Provider Perspective to Help Drive Chordline's Growth and Innovation in Managed Care Solutions

WILMINGTON, N.C., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chordline Health, formerly TCS Healthcare, the leading provider of managed care solutions designed by clinicians, today announced the appointment of Billie Jo Nutter to its board. Ms. Nutter is a proven leader in healthcare and HCIT, serving most recently as CEO of Casamba, a leading provider of a cloud-based EMR and analytics software to over 23,000 healthcare facilities, including large hospital chains, before its acquisition by Net Health in 2021.

Billie Jo Nutter
"I am very excited that Ms. Nutter has agreed to join the Chordline Board of Directors," says Deborah Keller, Chief Executive Officer. "She has a long history of successfully building organizations, including scaling products and operational capabilities while remaining focused on client success. She brings to us the provider perspective in the care continuum, which is extremely important given our expansion into the payvider space."

Regarding her new role, Ms. Nutter states, "I look forward to working with the Chordline team and the Board of Directors to help drive forward the mission of this incredible organization. With the support of HCAP Partners coupled with the unrivaled experience and domain knowledge of the Chordline Health leadership team, I am very confident that we will continue to grow Chordline Health. Bringing forth user-friendly HCIT solutions that are driven by regulatory and accreditation standards is exactly what the managed care market needs."

About Chordline Health (formerly TCS Healthcare Technologies)

Chordline Health (Chordline) is the leading provider of population health software designed to support health plans, TPAs, ACOs and other risk-bearing organizations. The Chordline team of US-based clinicians and developers is recognized for their best-in-class managed care expertise and customer support. Chordline Health is an HCAP Partners portfolio company.

