WILMINGTON, N.C., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chordline Health, formerly TCS Healthcare, the leading provider of managed care solutions designed by clinicians, today announced the release of ACUITYnxt version 2.0. This new version of ACUITYnxt SaaS platform introduces letters management leveraging SmartCOMM™ and integrated dashboards leveraging Sisense™.

This major release of ACUITYnxt also features member scores and risks alerts including the John's Hopkins ACG™, the Medicare RAF score, hierarchical condition categories (HCC), and health risk assessment (HRA) scores.

Chordline Health Releases ACUITYnxt™ 2.0

"There are so many reasons why we are excited about this release of ACUITYnxt but if I had to choose one area that I am the most excited about, it would have to be our letters generation process," says Deborah Keller, CEO. "Creating regulatory compliant letters that are managed via a workflow that allows for customization while also preventing errors is just so powerful for our clients."

ACUITYnxt is a true SaaS solution designed to optimize clinical outcomes, maintain compliance, and improve financial and operational excellence. The system supports the needs of health plans, TPAs, ACOs, and other risk-bearing organizations. Designed to meet regulatory standards out of the box, ACUITYnxt allows organizations to achieve both URAC and NCQA accreditation with little need for configuration or customization.

ACUITYnxt is SOC 2 and HIPAA compliant and is HITRUST and AWS certified. Release 2.0 is available now for deployment. To request a demo, contact [email protected].

About Chordline Health (formerly TCS Healthcare Technologies)

Chordline Health (Chordline) is the leading provider of population health software designed to support health plans, TPAs, ACOs and other risk-bearing organizations. The Chordline team of US-based clinicians and developers are recognized for their best-in-class managed care expertise and customer support. Chordline Health is an HCAP Partners portfolio company.

