Chordline Health Releases ACUITYnxt™ 2.1

New software update features powerful population analytics integrated with its managed care workflow platform.

WILMINGTON, N.C., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chordline Health, formerly TCS Healthcare, the leading provider of managed care solutions designed by clinicians, today announced the release of ACUITYnxt™️ version 2.1 featuring population analytics that leverages the Johns Hopkins ACG® System and the SiSense business intelligence (BI) dashboard solution.

ACUITYnxt™ 2.1 by Chordline Health

ACUITYnxt is a SaaS platform designed to optimize clinical outcomes, maintain compliance, and improve financial and operational excellence. The new 2.1 software release incorporates more Johns Hopkins ACG utilization and risk data than its previous version and uses visualizations powered by Sisense to present actionable data at a population, cohort, or individual member level that is easily understood by the end user.

"We are extremely excited about this release of ACUITYnxt. Unlike vendors who offer analytics without a robust workflow solution to engage members, Chordline is offering clients analytics that are fully integrated with ACUITYnxt prior authorization, case management, and appeals and grievances workflows. At every stage of any workflow, end users can see the risk level and utilization history of the member or group of members they are focused on rather than working in disparate systems or from confusing reports or lists," says Deborah Keller, RN Chordline CEO. "Next on our roadmap is the release of our member portal slated for Q2 2023."

ACUITYnxt supports the workflow and analytics needs of health plans, TPAs, ACOs, and other risk-bearing organizations. Designed to meet regulatory standards out of the box, ACUITYnxt allows organizations to achieve both URAC and NCQA accreditation with little need for configuration or customization. ACUITYnxt is SOC 2 and HIPAA compliant and is HITRUST and AWS certified.

Release 2.1 is available now for deployment. To request a demo, contact [email protected].

About Chordline Health (formerly TCS Healthcare Technologies)

Chordline Health (Chordline) is the leading provider of population health software designed to support health plans, TPAs, ACOs, and other risk-bearing organizations. The Chordline team of US-based clinicians and developers are recognized for their best-in-class managed care expertise and customer support. Chordline Health is an HCAP Partners portfolio company.

SOURCE Chordline Health