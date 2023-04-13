Chordline Health Releases ACUITYnxt™ 2.2

New software update introduces enhanced configurations and client-requested features.

WILMINGTON, N.C., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chordline Health, formerly TCS Healthcare, the leading provider of managed care solutions designed by clinicians, today announced the release of ACUITYnxt™️ version 2.2, incorporating client feedback to introduce new configurations for the SaaS platform, as well as several feature enhancements.

ACUITYnxt is an integrated workflow and analytics system developed to optimize clinical outcomes, maintain compliance, and improve financial and operational excellence, supporting the needs of health plans, TPAs, ACOs, and other risk-bearing organizations. Designed to meet regulatory standards out of the box, ACUITYnxt allows organizations to achieve both URAC and NCQA accreditation with little need for configuration or customization. Additionally, ACUITYnxt is compliant with Section 508 accessibility standards.

This new version adds more ways for clients to configure the ACUITYnxt SaaS platform, including support for customer-defined Medical Code Sets, the ability to add custom fields to System Views and User-defined Views, and the ability to import external HCC codes. Version 2.2 also includes several enhancements, such as a dedicated area for alternate member identification numbers, an improved user import wizard, and an updated medical code search that displays the CMS "billable/specific" indicator flags.

"We bring decades of experience with managed care operations to every release of ACUITYnxt," says Deborah Keller, Chief Executive Officer. "By closely aligning our product functionality with CMS, NCQA, and URAC requirements while also maintaining configuration flexibility, we are able to partner with clients to rapidly implement more efficient workflows."

"Many of the feature enhancements in this release come from direct client feedback, and I am always excited to see the platform grow to fit the changing needs of our clients. With a release cycle of roughly each quarter, we can respond quickly to specific client requests as well as regulatory changes," adds Matt Fahner, Chief Product Officer.

ACUITYnxt is SOC 2 and HIPAA-compliant and is HITRUST and AWS certified. Release 2.2 is available now for deployment. To request a demo, contact [email protected].

About Chordline Health (formerly TCS Healthcare Technologies)

Chordline Health (Chordline) is the leading provider of population health software designed to support health plans, TPAs, ACOs and other risk-bearing organizations. The Chordline team of US-based clinicians and developers is recognized for their best-in-class managed care expertise and customer support. Chordline Health is an HCAP Partners portfolio company.

