Chordline Health Releases ACUITYnxt™ 2.3

WILMINGTON, N.C., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chordline Health, formerly TCS Healthcare, the leading provider of managed care solutions designed by clinicians, today announced the release of ACUITYnxt version 2.3. This latest version brings new features that enable efficient member communications, empowering healthcare organizations to improve the overall patient experience.

ACUITYnxt is a SaaS workflow and analytics solution designed to optimize clinical outcomes, maintain compliance, and improve financial and operational excellence. The system supports the needs of health plans, TPAs, ACOs, and other risk-bearing organizations. Designed to meet regulatory standards out-of-the-box, ACUITYnxt allows organizations to achieve both URAC and NCQA accreditation with little need for configuration or customization. Additionally, ACUITYnxt is compliant with Section 508 accessibility standards.

The ACUITYnxt 2.3 release introduces a Member Portal with two-way messaging, assessment sharing, and a guided self-registration process, facilitating seamless communication between healthcare organizations and their members. In addition, it enables members to actively participate in their care plan and collaborate effectively with their care team. The portal includes a comprehensive set of account management tools, customizable screens, and automated workflow rules. Users, teams, and members receive timely notifications about portal activity, enhancing overall care coordination.

ACUITYnxt 2.3 also adds support for two-way messaging in the Provider Portal.

"Communication is a cornerstone of high-quality care. ACUITYnxt 2.3 is designed to facilitate meaningful interactions between our clients and their members to encourage active member engagement around their individualized plan of care," commented Deborah Keller, CEO of Chordline Health. "ACUITYnxt 2.3 is a testament to our dedication to delivering customer-centric managed care solutions."

ACUITYnxt is SOC 2 and HIPAA-compliant and is HITRUST and AWS certified. ACUITYnxt 2.3 is available now for deployment. To request a demo, contact Victoria Baldwin at [email protected].

About Chordline Health (formerly TCS Healthcare Technologies)

Chordline Health (Chordline) is the leading provider of population health software designed to support health plans, TPAs, ACOs and other risk-bearing organizations. The Chordline team of US-based clinicians and developers is recognized for their best-in-class managed care expertise and customer support. Chordline Health is an HCAP Partners portfolio company.

