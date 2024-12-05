Choreo Announces the Launch of Choreo Tax Advantage

The Automated Wealth Management Solution Enables Firm's Financial Advisors and the CPAs They Collaborate With to Provide Clients More Refined Tax-Aware Management Solutions

Developed in Conjunction with Smartleaf, the Automated Daily Tax Impact Assessment and Management Tool Seeks to Optimize Portfolios and Minimize Taxable Events

Conducts Customized Strategic Gains Deferral, Tax-Loss Harvesting, Rebalancing, Values-Based Holdings Analysis, and More, at the Account and Household Levels

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Choreo, LLC ("Choreo" or "the firm") today announced the launch of Choreo Tax Advantage, a first-of-its-kind automated and customizable solution that empowers its financial advisors and the CPAs they collaborate with to conduct daily tax impact assessment and management on client portfolios, potentially resulting in more optimal portfolio tracking and fewer taxable events, all without compromising portfolio dynamics.

Crucially, Choreo Tax Advantage saves advisors time by eliminating many of the manual portfolio analysis processes; provides CPAs with a backstop, revealing additional ways for them to reduce a client's tax burden; and makes it easier for clients to appreciate the quantifiable, positive and noticeable impact that a tax-aware wealth management approach can deliver. It was developed in partnership with Smartleaf, a SaaS platform provider that enables wealth advisory firms to provide clients with a high level of customization and tax management.

"Choreo Tax Advantage is a new platform that was designed to solve a crucial gap in the marketplace," said Matthew Gotlin, Choreo's Chief Investment Officer & Managing Director, Wealth Management. "Our team appreciates that tax planning is an integral part of comprehensive wealth management. We also know that creating strategies with close coordination between advisors and CPAs often has been a laborious and time-consuming process. Now, with Choreo Tax Advantage, our financial professionals can maximize efficiency and effectiveness, while their clients gain the opportunity to capture tax savings in an improved manner."

As a result of extensive R&D and pilot testing, Choreo Tax Advantage offers several core features that are designed to enhance the value proposition of financial advisors and CPAs on behalf of their clients:

Uncovers strategies to optimize and minimize taxes, while preserving the portfolio's desired risk/return characteristics, including the use of specific screening capabilities and values-based holdings. Strategic Gains Deferral: Assesses and recommends timing of positions with gains and manages outcome risks associated with overweight positions, both short- and long-term, allowing for tax deferral, reduction or avoidance.





Assesses and recommends timing of positions with gains and manages outcome risks associated with overweight positions, both short- and long-term, allowing for tax deferral, reduction or avoidance. Strategic Loss Harvesting: Recommends holdings to sell to offset gains and finds substitutes that maintain the integrity of a portfolio's desired asset allocation strategy.





Recommends holdings to sell to offset gains and finds substitutes that maintain the integrity of a portfolio's desired asset allocation strategy. Tax and Gains Budgeting: Sets tax and gains budgets for predetermined thresholds, to maximize tax-loss harvesting and gains realization.





Sets tax and gains budgets for predetermined thresholds, to maximize tax-loss harvesting and gains realization. Automatic Tax-Minimizing Rebalancing: Occurs at both the account and household levels, with potentially taxable adjustments prioritized to qualified accounts to minimize the tax impact in real-time.





Occurs at both the account and household levels, with potentially taxable adjustments prioritized to qualified accounts to minimize the tax impact in real-time. Daily Account Review and Recommendations: Automation allows for in-the-moment, proactive and responsive action for times when global, national, or local issues create market turbulence.





Automation allows for in-the-moment, proactive and responsive action for times when global, national, or local issues create market turbulence. Direct-Indexing and Greater Customization: Offers portfolio customization, benchmark, and tax management, regardless of the funds or equities chosen.





Offers portfolio customization, benchmark, and tax management, regardless of the funds or equities chosen. Advisor Time Savings: The automated assessment of trade-offs (such as the advantages of realizing an appreciated position – even one with short-term gains – versus tax and transaction costs) eliminates the need for manual tax considerations and adjustments, including the granular review of every account, to find tax opportunities.

Larry Miles, Choreo's CEO, added, "We built Choreo Tax Advantage with the philosophy that financial planning, investment management, and tax strategy should all align seamlessly to produce the optimal results for clients. With that in mind, we will continually enhance the capabilities and features of the platform in the coming months, to help our advisors, CPAs, and their clients succeed in any tax environment."

About Choreo, LLC

Choreo is an independent firm focused on redefining the RIA's place in the wealth advisory industry. Passionate about improving the well-being of clients, their families and their communities, Choreo operates out of 40-plus locations across the country. Choreo's experienced advisors define, design and build solutions for their clients' financial and related needs so they can focus on what matters most to them. Originally launched over 20 years ago as a subsidiary of one of the largest CPA and professional services firms in the country, Choreo serves over 7,000 clients with approximately $24.6 billion in assets under management and advisement (as of December 2023). For more information, visit choreoadvisors.com.

Choreo, LLC is a limited liability company that provides investment advisory services, financial planning, and other wealth management services to individuals and businesses. Choreo, LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply any skillset of the wealth manager and/or its advisors.

About Smartleaf:

Smartleaf's SaaS platform enables wealth advisory firms to provide every client of every size the highest levels of customization and tax management. With Smartleaf, customization and tax-management options are simply choices on pull-down menus, and implementation is automated. Smartleaf supports tax-optimized holistic unified managed accounts (UMAs) and tax-optimized unified managed householding (UMH). With Smartleaf, working with direct indexes is as easy as working with ETFs. Client-facing advisors spend zero time rebalancing and trading portfolios, freeing them to focus on clients. Its solution is used to manage over $60 billion, encompassing everything from custom-tailored $100 million taxable accounts to $5 robo accounts with fractional shares.

