ChoreRelief Releases Game Changing Software for Home Improvement Pros

CHICAGO, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoreRelief, a first-of-its-kind on-demand marketplace for home services, is releasing a business software management tool to solve the administrative problems facing home improvement contractors and help them run their businesses more efficiently.

"Contracting industries are demanding greater efficiency and professionalism, but for many tradespeople, admin is the part of the job they enjoy the least," said Tarik Khribech, founder and CEO of ChoreRelief. "Especially in light of the impact of COVID-19 on the home service industry, our mission at ChoreRelief is to make the process of running your business as painless and intuitive as possible."

Chorerelief's business management software program is packed with features to simplify business tasks, such as allowing contractors to provide quick and straightforward quotes and get paid onsite.

It's common for contractors to use multiple systems to manage different admin tasks, but as new regulations or requirements are developed, it's necessary to incorporate new working methods.

ChoreRelief places all of the admin functionalities - scheduling, dispatching, and job management - into one user-friendly tool, reducing the risk of errors with an all-in-one, centralized software solution that puts contractors in control. ChoreRelief helps businesses succeed by offering a software for contractors to run their business and serving as a resource for growing their customer base.

"At ChoreRelief, we are on a mission to help stimulate small business growth in America," added Khribech. "Our software enables handypeople and contractors to own their future and create their own economy by operating as a small business and getting the customers they need."

For more information or to download the app, visit https://chorerelief.com/ .

About ChoreRelief

ChoreRelief is an innovative and tech-forward app made especially for the maintenance of the property. It is reliable and convenient and allows you as a property owner or manager to manage your properties from the palm of your hands. With ChoreRelief, you can name your price for contractors and handyman services instead of going over your budget. Trusted by tens of thousands of homeowners and landlords, ChoreRelief is an all-in-one, centralized software solution that puts you in control. For more information, visit https://chorerelief.com/ .

SOURCE Chore Relief

Related Links

https://chorerelief.com/

