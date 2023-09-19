Chorus Innovations Selected as an Approved Vendor for California's PATH Technical Assistance Marketplace

A five-year $1.85 billion program of the Department of Health Care Services' CalAIM initiative, PATH provides qualifying entities with state-funded support

LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chorus Innovations, a public-sector health and behavioral health software company, today announced that it has been selected by the State of California's Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) to provide hands-on assistance for the Providing Access and Transforming Health (PATH) Technical Assistance (TA) Marketplace. This designation enables eligible entities to receive state-funded access to Chorus' technical expertise. The PATH TA Marketplace is designed to stimulate and accelerate the provision of vital Enhanced Care Management (ECM) and Community Supports, both of which are critical pillars of California's Medi-Cal transformation efforts to improve health outcomes.

Eligible entities include community-based organizations, government agencies, provider organizations, as well as others that may be approved by DHCS. A full list of entity types is available at the TA Marketplace website. As a prerequisite to receive hands-on technical assistance, entities are required to provide attestation that they are contracted with a Managed Care Plan (MCP) or other eligible entity to provide ECM and/or Community Supports.

Pursuant to the acceptance of a proposed application by DHCS, awardees work with a preferred approved vendor, like Chorus, to develop a scope of work (SOW) and budget for the specific project. The final SOW and budget is then submitted by the vendor for review. A detailed step by step illustration of the application process is available at the "Reference Materials" section of the TA Marketplace website.

Chorus' selection underscores the value of its unique development approach, which pairs clinically-validated participatory development techniques along with the Chorus rapid technology development platform. Chorus' existing work in California includes impactful digital applications for both community-facing as well as clinical, services delivery, and administrative workflows, and includes notable projects such as Together for Wellness, OC Navigator, and PADS.

"The scope and scale of CalAIM is breathtaking," said Armen Arevian, MD, PhD, founder & CEO of Chorus, adding "Ensuring that vital ECM and CS services reach their full potential is critical in order to ensure that the state reaches all of its residents in the most equitable manner possible. The formation of the TA marketplace greatly simplifies the process of investing in needed capacity and infrastructure, and we are grateful for the opportunity to support this crucial undertaking."

About Chorus
Chorus is a fast-growing healthcare technology company with a rapid development platform that powers a variety of digital health applications. The adaptable Chorus platform accelerates transformative digital healthcare applications to meet the needs of public health agencies, community-based organizations, and the residents they serve. Leveraging the dynamism of a collaborative, inclusive approach, Chorus helps create a healthier, more equitable world. For more information, please visit www.joinchorus.com.

