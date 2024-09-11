Chorus Intelligence Ltd. announces Edward Vaughan as Vice President of Banking and Financial Services

The strategic senior hire strengthens the company's leadership team during its expansion into financial services

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chorus Intelligence Ltd, 'Chorus', has appointed Edward Vaughan in the newly created role of Vice President of Banking and Financial Services, effective today. Vaughan joins the business at an exciting time of growth, as the world's leading digital intelligence and investigation solution expands into the financial services sector.

Formerly, Vaughan served as the Senior Director for New Business at LexisNexis Risk Solutions (LNRS) for the past three years, where he led the commercial function across anti-fraud and money laundering technology solutions in banking, payments and other highly regulated markets. Prior to this, before its acquisition by LNRS, he was Head of Banking and part of the original executive management team at the hyper growth start-up TruNarrative, overseeing risk and financial crime, during a period of rapid expansion in Europe and North America.

His experience includes leadership roles at Santander and Ikano Bank, focusing on anti-fraud and financial crime prevention. Earlier in his career, he also worked in law enforcement and military intelligence, giving him a deep understanding of financial crime mitigation.

Vaughan will play a pivotal role in expanding Chorus' presence in the banking and financial services sector, engaging with top-tier institutions to showcase the capabilities of the Chorus Intelligence Suite (CIS). With over 15 years of proven innovation in government and law enforcement, the CIS seamlessly integrates disparate data sources into a single source of truth, with a unique, qualitative and comprehensive tool for complex investigations.

His immediate focus will be on generating new customer opportunities and guiding clients through a proof-of-concept journey, during the platform's market expansion.

Vaughan commented, "I'm excited to join Chorus, a company whose impact and efficiencies I've witnessed first-hand throughout my career. Unlike current technologies that struggle to uncover, detect and analyze complex risk beyond the initial surface layer of financial crime detection, the CIS offers a truly differentiated approach to finally get ahead of financial risk investigations, with unparalleled credibility. I look forward to introducing new customers to the incredible potential of the platform and supporting banks and financial institutions in tackling complex crime".

This new appointment builds on implementations at two global banks who are leveraging the CIS to progress their digital investigations more securely and efficiently.

"We're delighted to be expanding into the financial sector and supporting major banks and financial services with our cutting-edge CIS platform says Neil Chivers, CEO of Chorus Intelligence.

"The CIS will significantly enhance their ability to uncover, analyze and detect key lines of inquiry, helping them to mitigate the risk of offenses such as fraud and money laundering going undetected. The CIS sets a new standard for the financial sector in mitigating risks associated with financial crimes".

He continued, "Edward joins us at a crucial time where his unique experience will be fundamental in leading the successful adoption of our technology in the financial services sector. His wealth of knowledge in digital transformation, regulatory change and financial crime and fraud prevention equips him with the understanding and skillsets needed to drive our financial solutions services forward in the UK and beyond".

About Chorus Intelligence

Chorus Intelligence is a trusted supplier of data search, cleansing and analysis software for law enforcement, government agencies and financial institutions across the globe. Made up of modular applications, the Chorus Intelligence Suite (CIS) equips anyone involved in digital investigations with the tools to confidently collect, develop and disseminate data. Founded in 2011, Chorus is used by most agencies in the UK and many North American agencies. Be empowered at every stage of an investigation to confidently turn data into intelligence and evidence. chorusintel.com

SOURCE Chorus Intelligence - North America