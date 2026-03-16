Chorus Intelligence Secures $20 million (£15 million) Investment from Maven to Accelerate Global Growth and Innovation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chorus Intelligence Ltd ("Chorus"), a leading provider of digital intelligence and investigative software, today announces a $20 million (£15 million) investment from Maven Capital Partners ("Maven") to accelerate global growth and innovation.

Led by Maven's UK Regional Buyout Fund II, the investment will support the continued development of the Chorus Intelligence Suite (CIS), a digital intelligence and investigation platform delivering advanced data cleansing, analysis, search, enrichment, and evidential reporting tools to law enforcement and government agencies worldwide.

Founded in 2011, Chorus has a 15-year track record of developing and deploying best-in-class digital investigation software. The CIS is rapidly being adopted across key markets in the US and UK and has proven effective in helping law enforcement tackle some of its most complex challenges, from solving more crime to improving efficiencies, optimizing resources, and delivering measurable return on investment.

Its capabilities empower teams across multiple departments to automate the processing of large and complex data sources, connect disparate structured and unstructured data points efficiently, identify suspects and criminal networks, improve evidential outputs and facilitate the acceleration and collaboration of digital investigations.

Chorus has delivered sustained growth, driven by positive market tailwinds as a result of increasing digital crime and the growing demand for centralized, AI-powered investigative tools. The investment from the Maven buyout fund will enable further development of Chorus' innovative technology, increase integration of AI capability, continue its international expansion and support potential M&A to accelerate scale in what is a fragmented market.

Tom Purkis, Partner at Maven, said:

"Chorus is a fast-growing business which is operating in a market experiencing strong structural growth. Digital intelligence is becoming an essential component of modern investigations, and the business has capitalized on increasing regulatory pressures surrounding law enforcement, government and corporations to deliver impressive growth. Chorus has also invested heavily in technology, with its next-generation CIS platform already delivering measurable efficiency gains and return on investment for customers in both the UK and US. We are delighted to support the team as they continue to scale the business, expand its international presence and further enhance the platform's capabilities to support its customers."

Boyd Mulvey, Founder and Executive Chairman at Chorus, added:

"The entire Chorus team are delighted to welcome Maven to Chorus. This investment from Maven marks an important milestone in our journey as we gear up for our next phase of growth. The expertise Maven bring in scaling high-growth technology companies will be invaluable as we accelerate our AI product roadmap, expand our global footprint, and continue delivering exceptional value to our customers."

Notes to Editors

About Chorus Intelligence

Chorus Intelligence is an award-winning supplier of data cleansing, analysis, search, enrichment and evidential reporting software for law enforcement, government agencies and corporate institutions across the globe. A powerhouse of investigative tools, the Chorus Intelligence Suite (CIS) supports multiple roles of varying expertise to get answers from data. Progress digital investigations from one platform and spot connections seamlessly with dynamic visualization in a single dashboard.

chorusintel.com

About Maven Capital Partners UK LLP

www.mavencp.com/buyout-fund

Maven Capital Partners is one of the UK's leading private equity firms, specializing in investments in high-growth British companies. With a focus on innovation and value creation, Maven partners with visionary entrepreneurs to build market-leading businesses, supporting a range of transaction types, including management buyouts, growth capital, buy and build projects, equity value release and pre-IPO financing.

SOURCE Chorus Intelligence - North America