Chorus One Joins Northstake's ETH Validator Marketplace As Node Operator

The partnership will strengthen institutional confidence in Northstake's solution with secure, scalable, and compliant infrastructure

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northstake A/S has announced that blockchain node infrastructure provider, Chorus One, will join its ETH Validator Marketplace as a node operator. Through this partnership, Northstake has demonstrated a new staking model that allows asset managers to trade their ETH validators on a marketplace with industry-leading market makers, including GSR, Nonco, DV Chain, and Keyrock.

This collaboration will also see Chorus One provide reliable and secure node infrastructure, enhancing institutional confidence in staking operations and advancing the broader $2.6 trillion staking market. Clients using Northstake's solution will be able to leverage Chorus One's robust infrastructure and expertise in operating validators on Ethereum. This partnership ensures that Northstake's institutional clients benefit from cutting-edge technology and reduced risks, including protection against slashing penalties—an essential safeguard for institutional staking at scale.

Jesper Johansen, CEO & Founder of Northstake, said: "At Northstake, we are transforming how regulated financial institutions stake digital assets in a secure and compliant way. Partnering with Chorus One aligns perfectly with our goal of being the foundation for financial institutions as they incorporate staking into their products."

Renowned for its robust and decentralized infrastructure, Chorus One operates validators across more than 60 leading blockchain networks, securing over $3.2 billion in staked assets. With a track record of reliability and innovation, Chorus One supports institutions with seamless staking experiences, minimizing risks and ensuring uninterrupted operations. Through this partnership, Chorus One's expertise will bolster Northstake's mission to deliver compliant staking solutions tailored to the needs of institutional clients.

Brian Fabian Crain, CEO and Co-Founder of Chorus One, added: "Northstake's ETH Marketplace emerges as the leading staking solution for financial regulated institutions, who need access to liquidity and value regulatory compliance. We are excited to bring our expertise to this partnership, ensuring staking operations that meet the highest industry standards."

Today's partnership with Chorus One follows a string of significant advancements in Northstake's strategy. In recent months, Northstake has established its position as a premier staking solution for regulated institutions by announcing key partnerships, including with 3iQ, the leading Canadian investment fund manager — launching its first global 3iQ Ether Staking ETF (TSX: ETHQ). 3iQ executed the first trade of a validator on Northstake's ETH validator marketplace earlier in 2024.

About Northstake A/S

Northstake A/S is a regulated, EU-based virtual asset service provider offering compliant staking products to institutions. Northstake has demonstrated a new staking model allowing institutional investors to trade Eth validators on a marketplace with industry-leading market markers. Northstake aims to build a tokenized ETH validator marketplace for institutions. Northstake A/S (VASP, FTID: 17520) is regulated under the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (DFSA). To learn more visit www.northstake.dk

About Chorus One

Chorus One is a leading institutional staking provider, managing over $3 billion in assets across more than 60 Proof-of-Stake networks. Established in 2018, it has been at the forefront of the staking industry, delivering simplified, enterprise-grade solutions that are trusted by institutions and investors alike. In addition to providing staking services, Chorus One publishes influential research and invests in cutting-edge protocols through Chorus One Ventures. The company is ISO 27001 certified and offers robust security, high MEV rewards, and comprehensive insurance against slashing and double signing, making Chorus One a trusted partner in the institutional staking space.

