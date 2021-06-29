Chorus.ai Expands Momentum Suite, Giving Revenue Leaders an In Depth View of Deal Pipeline

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chorus.ai , the No. 1 Conversation Intelligence Platform for high growth Revenue teams, today announced Momentum Pipeline, an extension of the Momentum Suite , which offers a holistic view of deal pipeline in real-time. Revenue leaders and frontline managers require the ability to view the overall health of current opportunities while still being able to dive deeper into individual accounts for detailed relationship intelligence.

Previously, the only way to run comprehensive deal reviews required extensive effort from both managers and sellers, taking them away from revenue-generating activities. The Momentum suite provides complete visibility of all customer engagement across every opportunity in the deal pipeline. It revolutionizes the way Revenue teams nurture individual relationships while assimilating critical Conversation Intelligence to surface risks, identify new opportunities, and maximize revenue. From the C-suite to Customer Success, enterprises can now manage revenue opportunities and risk from first touch to renewal, all from the Chorus platform and from within their CRM.

"Extending our vision of the Momentum suite to include a summary of deal pipeline enables Revenue leaders to quickly understand the individual opportunities with high engagement and those at risk," said Jim Benton , CEO of Chorus.ai. "Momentum is the first purpose-built solution to enable managers to quickly and precisely pinpoint the relationships that need their attention based on AI-driven signals like 'wow' moments or when a competitor comes up. They can then instantly drill into the specific moments behind those interactions for coaching and forecasting purposes. It's an incredible advancement for all Revenue teams and one that you can't imagine not having once you use it."

Earlier this year, Samantha Fisher, Best Practices Analyst at Frost & Sullivan reported , "Enterprise sales teams suffer from outdated systems and applications which, ironically, businesses created to increase efficiency and productivity. These legacy customer relationship management (CRM) systems often do not deliver key analytics, forcing enterprise teams to fly blind," and "[Chorus] developed a unique way of capturing all interactions and leveraging them for keen insights into critical areas."

With the Momentum Suite, Revenue leaders and frontline managers can further deliver on the vision of complete deal health analysis through:

Surfacing the most impactful moments to prevent risk and maximize revenue. Momentum Pipeline gives Revenue teams a roadmap for every deal, in one single view, by surfacing moments that signal a deal is at risk and needs attention, such as budget risks or a lack of next steps. These signals are backed by the most robust patent portfolio on the market, using advanced and proprietary AI allowing leaders to take action before it's too late.

Momentum Pipeline gives Revenue teams a roadmap for every deal, in one single view, by surfacing moments that signal a deal is at risk and needs attention, such as budget risks or a lack of next steps. These signals are backed by the most robust on the market, using advanced and proprietary AI allowing leaders to take action before it's too late. Pinpointing actionable areas of opportunity and development for deals and sales reps. Knowing which individual relationships need support with the pipeline view, Momentum Insights provides Revenue leaders seamless access to the full relationship context and brings the Voice of the Customer directly where work is done. Clearly see every interaction that drives revenue so that you can quickly pinpoint whether you have the right momentum to move forward.

Forecasting with an unprecedented level of accuracy and confidence. Strong monthly, quarterly and yearly planning cannot happen without clear and accurate data. The Momentum Suite automates the data captured, provides at-a-glance and complete visibility into progress and areas of opportunity so managers can stop relying on intuition and forecast with confidence by truly knowing the overall deal health of their pipeline.

Momentum Pipeline highlights the continual expansion of Chorus' Momentum Suite , which utilizes true relationship intelligence and offers unparalleled visibility into the day-to-day interactions that fuel business relationships — all from within the CRM or Chorus platform. For more information on Momentum, visit Chorus.ai .

About Chorus.ai

Chorus.ai is the No.1 Conversation Intelligence Platform for high-growth sales teams. Founded in 2015, Chorus.ai's Conversation Intelligence Platform identifies and helps teams replicate the performance of top-performing reps by analyzing their sales meetings. These insights serve as the foundation of an effective coaching strategy for sales and customer success teams and provide insight into the voice-of-the-customer across the entire organization. Customers like Zoom, Mavenlink, Qualtrics, Adobe, TripActions, and GitLab ramp new hires to productivity 30-50% faster and see an increase in quota attainment from 20-to-100%. Chorus.ai is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Tel Aviv, Boston, Toronto, and Salt Lake City.

