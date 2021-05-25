Chorus.ai Launches Momentum to Transform Relationship Visibility Inside the CRM

SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chorus.ai , the No. 1 Conversation Intelligence Platform for high growth Revenue teams, today released Momentum by Chorus , a new native Salesforce experience that fundamentally transforms the way enterprises understand their customer relationships. Momentum by Chorus, which was first announced in Dec. 2020, brings the voice of the customer back to the CRM by aggregating every interaction from emails, calls, and video meetings to highlight key moments across the relationship history. Leveraging AI, Momentum empowers Revenue teams to identify and mitigate deal risks, while enabling sales leaders to forecast pipeline accurately. The new offering uses the most accurate form of data that Revenue teams can rely on - the direct conversations between account leaders and their clients.

According to an industry study , 50% of sales leaders believe their CRM system is challenging to use, and 18% believe it's caused them to lose opportunities or revenue. While CRMs aggregate important customer data points, these systems often provide outdated data and lack actionable information on the key indicators impacting deal velocity, such as deal risks. Chorus is the first company to provide full visibility into deal health and relationship history, which solves the biggest challenges in today's CRM.

"Momentum is the culmination of years of work to solve a fundamental problem for Revenue leaders - the ability to make smart decisions based on the limited relationship context available in the CRM," said Jim Benton , CEO of Chorus.ai. "We're excited to put the "R" back in the CRM by harnessing relationship insights from real customer interactions across the entire buyer's journey. Momentum leverages the voice of the customer to know where deals stand and project where they are headed so leaders can forecast accurately and impact deal outcomes."

In an analysis of how relationships and engagement activity correlate to deal outcomes, Chorus purpose-built AI found:

Competitors are mentioned more in early stage meetings in closed-won deals (5-6 times on average) than closed-lost deals (3 times).

Once in the later stages of a deal, closed-won deals include fewer competitor mentions on average (2) than closed-lost deals (4).

Pricing is 10% more likely to be discussed in the early stages of a won deal vs. lost, and 17% more likely to be discussed in the later stages of a won deal vs. lost.

"With Momentum, this is the first time that I can rely on timely and accurate data to see where there are potential roadblocks to a deal closing without depending on anecdotal evidence," said Michaela Downs, Head of Sales Operations at Benchling. "When doing deal reviews and pipeline forecasts, I need to feel confident that I'm accurately projecting our closed-won opportunities. Chorus has been a game changer for me and enables me to confidently position my work to all of our executive leadership."

Using Momentum, Chorus' customers can easily spot risks like these as well as understand the interactions that drive revenue, like call participants, key discussion items and recommendations for future interactions. Accessing the real voice of the customer directly from emails, calls and video meeting interactions can all be done from inside your CRM platform. Now you can look at the actual email thread or watch the video conference call between you and your client all in one location.

This means Revenue leaders can leverage Momentum's advanced analytics to conduct better pipeline reviews, as well as identify deal risks to forecast with better accuracy without leaving the CRM. Alternatively, reps can access the full relationship history to streamline handoffs and move deals forward faster.

"The CRM as we know it has changed with the launch of Momentum," said Dominik Facher, VP of Product and Engineering at Chorus.ai. "Bringing the voice of the customer to the CRM has always been a challenge and something that has always been missing. Momentum delivers that customer context in the form of conversations, messages and any type of interaction that revenue teams have with their clients. It goes so far as to literally bring the customer's voice from actual calls or video meetings via a native video player viewable in your client account in the CRM."

About Chorus.ai

Chorus.ai is the No.1 Conversation Intelligence Platform for high-growth sales teams. Founded in 2015, Chorus.ai's Conversation Intelligence Platform identifies and helps teams replicate the performance of top-performing reps by analyzing their sales meetings.

