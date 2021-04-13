Chorus.ai's Conversation Intelligence Platform Receives North America Customer Value Leadership Award

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chorus.ai , the No. 1 Conversation Intelligence Platform for high performing Revenue teams, announced today the company has received a 2021 North America Customer Value Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan , a global growth partnership company. Based on an analysis of the North American Conversation Intelligence market, Frost & Sullivan concluded that Chorus provides immediate value across enterprise Revenue Teams and enables Sales Teams to win more deals with greater velocity.

"Revenue leaders, from enterprise to SMB, are beginning to understand the necessity of AI-driven intelligence and insights to better understand the contextual relationship they have with their clients," said Jim Benton , CEO at Chorus.ai. "This distinction by Frost & Sullivan is validation by the market that Conversation Intelligence aligns large enterprise to the voice of their customers at scale. We're honored by this recognition and will continue to deliver value to our customers while providing unparalleled visibility into relationships through the Momentum Suite."

In Frost & Sullivan's analysis, Chorus and its Conversation Intelligence platform stand out from competitors in key ways:

Understanding the voice of the customer. Chorus puts the "R" in the CRM by prioritizing relationships. Chorus seamlessly brings the customer's voice to every system and decision, enabling enterprises to transform traditional practices into next-level customer-centric operations.

Delivering real-time intelligence. Chorus recently released Momentum Insights , a first-of-its-kind, feature suite that enables users to monitor every interaction in a client relationship. It empowers Revenue Teams to make decisions and forecast more accurately with direct visibility to the full relationship context all from within a CRM or through Chorus' platform.

High-growth potential. Chorus differentiates itself through its advanced machine learning and models, as well as its approach to harnessing the voice of the customer. Since Conversation Intelligence is a fast-growing segment in sales technology, Chorus' focus further positions the company for growth counting key enterprise customers such as DocuSign Inc., Zoom, and UberEats.

"The company developed a unique way of capturing all interactions and leveraging them for keen insights into critical areas," said Samantha Fisher, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Much of its differentiation is found in Chorus' patent portfolio, with some patents involving how its AI automatically learns unique customer aspects. The company's proprietary algorithms combined with its AI turn out unique results that have little to no competitor."

Frost & Sullivan's Customer Value Leadership Award is presented yearly to companies demonstrating excellence in creating value for customers. This award is one of many that the company has already received in 2021, with other accolades including placement on three of TrustRadius' 2021 Top Rated Awards lists, including Best Sales Coaching Software , Top Rated Sales Enablement Product , and Best Call Recording Software .

For more information on Chorus' award-winning Conversation Intelligence platform, visit Chorus.ai . Access the Frost & Sullivan Award write-up by visiting the company's award page .

About Chorus.ai

Chorus.ai is the No.1 Conversation Intelligence Platform for high-growth sales teams. Founded in 2015, Chorus.ai's Conversation Intelligence Platform identifies and helps teams replicate the performance of top-performing reps by analyzing their sales meetings. These insights serve as the foundation of an effective coaching strategy for sales and customer success teams and provide insight into the voice-of-the-customer across the entire organization. Customers like Zoom, Mavenlink, Qualtrics, Adobe, TripActions, and GitLab ramp new hires to productivity 30-50% faster and see an increase in quota attainment from 20-to-100%. Chorus.ai is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Tel Aviv, Boston, Toronto, and Salt Lake City.

