Chosen Foods Introduces a Sensual Massage Oil Just in Time for Valentine's Day

This limited-time product is solely 100% pure avocado oil and promises to whisk up romance

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chosen Foods , the brand behind America's #1 Avocado Oil* and one of few on shelves that is guaranteed to be 100% pure, is spicing things up this Valentine's Day with the launch of a limited edition Sensual Massage Oil that is solely 100% pure avocado oil! Available now on Chosen Foods' website for $9.99, Sensual Massage Oil will whisk up romance and ignite passion no matter where the night takes you.

Chosen Foods Sensual Massage Oil

Avocado oil is loved for its ability to take the heat in a multitude of cooking and baking scenarios thanks to its high smoke point, and now Chosen Foods is helping to heat things up beyond the kitchen. As one of the few avocado oil brands offering avocado oil that is 100% pure, this sensual massage oil promises nothing less than 100% pure pleasure. Rub the oil across your full body, back, neck, feet, and more! Providing a smooth and sensual glide, the nourishing benefits of avocado oil will also leave the skin feeling nourished and revitalized.

"As a food brand, we love creating memorable moments for people both in and out of the kitchen," said Sarah Barnes, VP of Marketing at Chosen Foods. "We've had a lot of fun bringing this product to life and love that we've found a way to celebrate 100% pure avocado oil outside of the kitchen. We hope our Sensual Massage Oil creates memories (and a couple laughs) for many this Valentine's Day."

Chosen Foods Sensual Massage Oil joins the brand's lineup of additional avocado oil-based products for a limited time. Find other Chosen Foods products, including 100% Pure Avocado Oil, 100% Pure Avocado Oil Spray, Avocado Oil Mayo, and Avocado Oil Dressings, at retailers nationwide and on Amazon .

ABOUT CHOSEN FOODS

At Chosen Foods, we're on a mission to do good in the world by being good for the world, replacing bad fats with the good fats of Avocado Oil across the kitchen pantry. Chosen Foods, America's #1 Avocado Oil and Avocado Oil Spray*, is always 100% pure, made with good fats from avocados, has a neutral taste, and is great for high-heat cooking (up to 500°F). Chosen Foods Avocado Oil is a versatile cooking staple and kitchen must-have that is great for general cooking, grilling, baking, and more. The brand also makes additional avocado oil-based condiments including mayo and salad dressings. Learn more at www.chosenfoods.com/ .

*Sales Data MULO L52W end 12/31/2023

Media Contact:

Becca Stonebraker

Rachel Kay Public Relations,

A FINN Partners Company

818.383.3929

[email protected]

SOURCE Chosen Foods