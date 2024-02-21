Chosen Foods Launches a Better-for-You Chocolate Hazelnut Spread Made with 100% Pure Avocado Oil

News provided by

Chosen Foods

21 Feb, 2024, 07:59 ET

Made with 40% less sugar than the leading brand, no palm oil, and hazelnuts as the #1 ingredient. Now available on Chosen Foods' website and launching in Sprouts Farmers Market this summer.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chosen Foods, America's #1 Avocado Oil* and one of few on shelves that is guaranteed to be 100% pure, announced today the launch of its Chocolate Hazelnut Spread. This delicious and better-for-you version of the classic, indulgent spread is made with 100% pure avocado oil (no palm oil) and simple, clean ingredients, has 40% less sugar than the leading brand, and features hazelnuts as the #1 ingredient. Chosen Foods Chocolate Hazelnut Spread is so good you'll want to spread it, dip it, or eat it by the spoonful.

Continue Reading
New Chocolate Hazelnut Spread made with 100% pure avocado oil from Chosen Foods.
New Chocolate Hazelnut Spread made with 100% pure avocado oil from Chosen Foods.

"We're excited to announce this latest, decadent creation from Chosen Foods," said Laleh Modarres, Senior Brand Manager of Innovation at Chosen Foods. "This new product is made with 100% pure avocado oil and simple ingredients, so you and your family can enjoy this delicious treat and feel good about it too!"

As the leading avocado oil brand in America, Chosen Foods is on a mission to do good in the world by being good for the world, replacing bad fats with the good fats of 100% pure avocado oil across the kitchen pantry. Chosen Foods Chocolate Hazelnut Spread does just that by replacing palm oil with the good fats of avocado oil.

Chosen Foods Chocolate Hazelnut Spread joins the brand's lineup of additional avocado oil-based products including 100% Pure Avocado Oil, 100% Pure Avocado Oil Spray, Mayos, and Dressings. Find Chosen Foods Chocolate Hazelnut Spread available to purchase now on Chosen Foods' website and in-store at Sprouts Farmers Market beginning in the summer of 2024.

ABOUT CHOSEN FOODS
Chosen Foods, America's #1 Avocado Oil and Avocado Oil Spray*, is always 100% pure, made with good fats from avocados, has a neutral taste, and is great for high-heat cooking (up to 500°F). Chosen Foods Avocado Oil is a versatile cooking staple and kitchen must-have that is great for general cooking, grilling, baking and more. The brand also makes additional avocado oil-based condiments including mayo and salad dressings. Learn more at www.chosenfoods.com/

*Sales Data MULO L52W end 02/20/2024

Media Contact:
Becca Stonebraker
Rachel Kay Public Relations,
A FINN Partners Company
818.383.3929
[email protected]

SOURCE Chosen Foods

Also from this source

Chosen Foods Introduces a Sensual Massage Oil Just in Time for Valentine's Day

Chosen Foods Introduces a Sensual Massage Oil Just in Time for Valentine's Day

Chosen Foods, the brand behind America's #1 Avocado Oil* and one of few on shelves that is guaranteed to be 100% pure, is spicing things up this...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.