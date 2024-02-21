Chosen Foods Launches a Better-for-You Chocolate Hazelnut Spread Made with 100% Pure Avocado Oil

Made with 40% less sugar than the leading brand, no palm oil, and hazelnuts as the #1 ingredient. Now available on Chosen Foods' website and launching in Sprouts Farmers Market this summer.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chosen Foods , America's #1 Avocado Oil* and one of few on shelves that is guaranteed to be 100% pure, announced today the launch of its Chocolate Hazelnut Spread . This delicious and better-for-you version of the classic, indulgent spread is made with 100% pure avocado oil (no palm oil) and simple, clean ingredients, has 40% less sugar than the leading brand, and features hazelnuts as the #1 ingredient. Chosen Foods Chocolate Hazelnut Spread is so good you'll want to spread it, dip it, or eat it by the spoonful.

New Chocolate Hazelnut Spread made with 100% pure avocado oil from Chosen Foods.

"We're excited to announce this latest, decadent creation from Chosen Foods," said Laleh Modarres, Senior Brand Manager of Innovation at Chosen Foods. "This new product is made with 100% pure avocado oil and simple ingredients, so you and your family can enjoy this delicious treat and feel good about it too!"

As the leading avocado oil brand in America, Chosen Foods is on a mission to do good in the world by being good for the world, replacing bad fats with the good fats of 100% pure avocado oil across the kitchen pantry. Chosen Foods Chocolate Hazelnut Spread does just that by replacing palm oil with the good fats of avocado oil.

Chosen Foods Chocolate Hazelnut Spread joins the brand's lineup of additional avocado oil-based products including 100% Pure Avocado Oil , 100% Pure Avocado Oil Spray , Mayos , and Dressings . Find Chosen Foods Chocolate Hazelnut Spread available to purchase now on Chosen Foods' website and in-store at Sprouts Farmers Market beginning in the summer of 2024.

ABOUT CHOSEN FOODS

Chosen Foods, America's #1 Avocado Oil and Avocado Oil Spray*, is always 100% pure, made with good fats from avocados, has a neutral taste, and is great for high-heat cooking (up to 500°F). Chosen Foods Avocado Oil is a versatile cooking staple and kitchen must-have that is great for general cooking, grilling, baking and more. The brand also makes additional avocado oil-based condiments including mayo and salad dressings. Learn more at www.chosenfoods.com/

