Chosen Foods Recognized As One Of The Most Trusted Brands For 2021 By BrandSpark International

Chosen Foods' flagship Avocado Oil is made from refined avocados, ripened to perfection. With a neutral flavor and high smoke point, the versatile oil adds a bit of sunshine to any dish, from high heat sauteing and flame grilling to dressing mixed greens and grains. Every bottle of Chosen Foods Avocado Oil is non-GMO certified, and glyphosate residue free, so consumers can be sure they are receiving the highest quality on the market.

"We're honored to be named the Most Trusted Avocado Oil by shoppers around the U.S.," said Gabriel Perez Krieb, CEO of Chosen Foods. "At Chosen Foods, we've spent the last decade celebrating one of the world's most nutrition-packed foods - avocados. We are thrilled to be recognized for our continued commitment to quality and featured as a trusted brand in this consumer category."

In addition to Avocado Oil, Chosen Foods offers a wide variety of non-GMO certified essentials that consumers can feel good about purchasing. From dressings and marinades to mayos, simmer sauces, guacamole, and salsa, Chosen Foods offers versatile ways to experience natural culinary wonder from the comfort of your kitchen. For more information on Chosen Foods, please visit ChosenFoods.com.

About Chosen Foods

Chosen Foods, the industry leader and pioneer of avocado oil and creator of avocado-inspired cooking sprays, mayos, dressings, simmer sauces, guacamole, and salsa, got its start in 2011. From dressings and marinades to mayo and oil sprays, the Southern California brand focuses on creating great-tasting and accessible products to elevate at-home cooking. All Chosen Foods products are non-GMO certified. Additionally, Chosen Foods builds collaborative partnerships with organizations that take a community-wide, sustainable approach to alleviate hunger.

About BrandSpark International

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International uniquely combines real-world consumer insights with marketing credentials and services. BrandSpark Insights gets at the heart of WHAT consumers think, WHY they act the way they do, and HOW marketers need to respond to successfully grow their business. BrandSpark Marketing Services runs major awards programs BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, Best New Product Awards, and consumer product trial and amplification platform, ShopperArmy.com. For more information, visit www.BrandsparkMostTrusted.com.

SOURCE Chosen Foods

Related Links

https://chosenfoods.com/

