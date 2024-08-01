Choulet Wellness Rebrands to Choulet Performance Psychiatry

Premier Psychiatry Practice Announces Novel Service

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Local award-winning psychiatry practice Choulet Wellness announced today that it will change its name to Choulet Performance Psychiatry™, signifying a major step forward in their mission to revolutionize mental health care for high-achieving professionals, athletes, and their families. The rebrand highlights the boutique practice's enhanced focus on optimizing mental performance and overall life satisfaction by addressing mental health, through tailored and evidence-based concierge services.

Dr. Brook Choulet, Founder of Choulet Performance Psychiatry Choulet Performance Psychiatry team

"We are on a mission to take concierge mental health care to the next level," says Founder Brook Choulet, M.D., an award-winning, board-certified psychiatrist. "Rather than only treating mental health conditions when they become clinically significant, we are focusing on proactive, actionable solutions that emphasize prevention."

Choulet Performance Psychiatry is committed to delivering top-tier mental health care that transcends traditional private outpatient psychiatry practices. As Scottsdale's premier destination for mental health excellence, the team at Choulet Performance Psychiatry guides patients in optimizing their performance in personal relationships, professional or academic pursuits, and athletic endeavors. Their mission is to empower their patients to achieve sustained mental clarity, resilience, and success in every aspect of their lives.

In line with their commitment to innovative mental health and performance solutions, Choulet Performance Psychiatry is introducing their newest and most groundbreaking service: The Executive Mind Health Assessment™. This novel offering has been meticulously designed for high-level executives, professionals, and elite athletes seeking to achieve peak performance.

The Executive Mind Health Assessment goes beyond a standard mental health or psychiatric evaluation. It is a comprehensive program that integrates highly-personalized mental health care, preventative measures, individualized wellness plans, and elite-level mental performance strategies. There are several aspects of the assessment that aim to provide a comprehensive overview to patients, as they would expect in a traditional executive health physical from their concierge medicine physician, but with a focus on their mental health.

This tailored approach includes a thorough lifestyle assessment, focusing on sleep, physical activity, nutrition, stress management, and social connections. By analyzing how patients spend their time and the quality of their daily activities, Dr. Choulet and her team can identify points of strength and areas for improvement, leading to highly-personalized and actionable recommendations to enhance their mental and physical health. The overall goal is to help maximize mental performance in all areas of life through mental health optimization.

Choulet Performance Psychiatry is excited to continue providing patients with unparalleled mental health care under its new name. Dr. Choulet invites individuals to experience the difference of a modern concierge approach to mental health at Choulet Performance Psychiatry.

Choulet Performance Psychiatry has locations in Scottsdale, as well as San Diego and Beverly Hills, California. For more information about Choulet Performance Psychiatry, visit www.chouletperformance.com.

Media Contact:

Robyn Patterson, Mack Media Relations

[email protected]

Direct - 480-242-8001

SOURCE Choulet Performance Psychiatry