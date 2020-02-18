Choura Adds Experiential Concepts & Design Division in Evolution as "An Experience Company"

"Clients are hungry for fresh ideas and brand-right, big thinking. By prioritizing insight-led creativity, we can deliver on their vision while driving their larger business objectives forward," says Tatum June.

Choura's leadership team will fuel the growth of the division through investments in key hires including recently added Director of Strategic Partnerships, Amber Reedy, Senior Account Manager of Fabrication, Evan White, and Account Lead, Jamie Young.

Founder and CEO of Choura, Ryan Choura said, "This shift signals a bigger commitment to our vision – a world without boring events. By combining creativity with our build capabilities, we can better deliver on our promise to create experiences with purpose."

President of Choura, Shannon Kelly states, "We see a shift in the market from clients asking for items, to them asking for custom. The desire for customization shows an evolution of brands prioritizing direct connections with their target customers. That requires custom thinking and conceptualizing each experience as truly unique."

Experiential Concepts & Design is added to Choura's key offerings including Custom-Fabrication added in 2019.

About Choura

Choura is a full-service experience company of 200+ team members driven by the vision of a world without boring events and operating across four key competencies: Experiential Concepts & Design, Custom Fabrication, Event Production, and Tenting & Structures. Choura executes sporting and entertainment events, activations, festivals, and environments for best-in-class brands and organizations.

