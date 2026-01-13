MONTEREY, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Monterey County continues to strengthen its reputation as a premier destination for hospitality, motorsports, and cultural events, Choura Events is expanding its presence into Northern California with a focus on local collaboration and elevated live experiences.

Recognized as one of the West Coast's leading event infrastructure and experience companies, Choura brings nearly two decades of national expertise to the region. The expansion marks a long-term investment in Northern California's venues, workforce, and creative economy, with an emphasis on partnership-driven event design and execution.

Choura has helped shape the infrastructure behind some of the country's most iconic events, including the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, INDYCAR Long Beach, and the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. The company is now channeling that experience into Northern California to support the region's growing event and tourism ecosystem.

"We're not coming to Northern California just to set up tents and flooring," said Ryan Choura, CEO of Choura Events. "We're coming to collaborate — to be a creative partner in shaping how experiences make people feel. Events today are about meaning, not just scale, and Monterey County is the perfect place to push that forward."

Choura's approach combines architectural precision, logistical expertise, and immersive storytelling to create environments that feel intentional and connected to their surroundings. As demand increases for experiences that blend design, culture, and technology, the company's work reflects a broader shift toward purpose-driven event creation.

Leading Northern California operations is Michael Henderson, vice president of Northern California, who brings more than 15 years of hospitality and event leadership experience rooted in the Monterey Peninsula. His background includes leadership roles with TPC Monterey, The Quail, and luxury resort properties across the West Coast.

"Monterey County has a rare combination of history, natural beauty, and emotional connection when it comes to live events," Henderson said. "Our goal is to honor that legacy while helping it evolve for how people gather and connect today."

Choura's Northern California focus includes long-term collaborations throughout the Monterey Peninsula, Bay Area, and Napa Valley. Through partnerships with local venues, suppliers, and service providers, the company aims to support job creation, strengthen regional supply chains, and elevate Northern California's standing as a world-class event destination.

Watch Our Event Video here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/10E4VZQSYKcZS0nFni-rjvqvi3VQQBz0v/view?usp=drive_link

