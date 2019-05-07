Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Announces North America Business Hub

As a key step in this integration, Caryl Capeci will be transitioning to the role of Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Chow Tai Fook North America and she will lead the commercial operations of CTFNA.

"As we celebrate our 90th Anniversary, we look forward to making further contribution to the jewelry industry. Our know-how and scale, combined with the deep local knowledge and experience of the North American team allows us to deliver deep value to the retail jewelers in North America, setting us apart from the other wholesale partners," said Kent Wong, Managing Director of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group.

"It's an exciting time to be part of the global growth of the Group and establish the North American business hub in our hometown of Boston. Our mission is to strengthen and drive profitability for the North American jewelry retailers. Our ability to leverage the Group's technology and retail innovation empowers us to partner with retail jewelers in new ways to support their businesses today and position them for greater success tomorrow," said Caryl Capeci, CEO, Chow Tai Fook North America.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (the "Group"; SEHK stock code: 1929) listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in December 2011. The Group's vision is to become the most trusted jewellery group in the world.

Founded in 1929, the Group's iconic brand "CHOW TAI FOOK" is widely recognised for its trustworthiness and authenticity, and is renowned for its product design, quality and value. A long-standing commitment to innovation and craftsmanship has contributed to the Group's success, along with that of its iconic retail brand, and has been embodied in its rich 90 year heritage. Underpinning this success are our long held core values of "Sincerity‧Eternity".

As part of the Group's long term multi-brand strategy, the ARTRIUM, JEWELRIA and CTF WATCH brands are endorsed by the CHOW TAI FOOK master brand. The Group also owns other brands including HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, SOINLOVE and MONOLOGUE.

The Group's commitment to sustainable growth is anchored in its "Smart+" strategy, which is in place to promote long term innovation in the business, in people and in culture. Another asset underpinning sustainable growth is a sophisticated and agile business model. This supports the Group by fostering excellence and extending opportunities along the entire value chain to communities and industry partners across the world.

With an extensive retail network in Greater China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia and the United States, and a fast-growing e-commerce business, the Group is implementing effective online-to-offline ("O2O") strategies to succeed in today's omni-channel retail environment.

About HEARTS ON FIRE

HEARTS ON FIRE, The World's Most Perfectly Cut Diamond®, is a leading global diamond jewelry brand. Founded in 1996 and acquired by Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group in 2014, HEARTS ON FIRE introduced the first-ever branded diamond and changed the jewelry industry forever. HEARTS ON FIRE is passionately dedicated to the artistry that makes our diamond jewelry, and the women who wear it, truly brilliant. The global brand continues to be recognized for its superior craftsmanship and exclusive diamond cut – the single-most important factor in a diamond's value – resulting in extraordinary beauty and brilliance. HEARTS ON FIRE has a retail presence in 700 locations, including 18 HOF-branded stores and heartsonfire.com. For more information, please visit https://www.heartsonfire.com.

About MÉMOIRE

For over thirty five years MÉMOIRE has created exquisite diamond bands, wedding rings, and timeless diamond jewelry in 18K gold and platinum. MÉMOIRE's classic, essential diamond jewelry collections are recognized for outstanding quality and craftsmanship. Recognized as the best value in classic diamond designs, they are currently distributed in over 200 locations throughout North America. For more information, please visit https://www.memoire.com.

