CHOW UPCOMING DEADLINE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds ChowChow Cloud (CHOW) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on May 12, 2026

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As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) ChowChow was the subject of a market manipulation and fraudulent promotion scheme involving social-media based misinformation and impersonators posing as financial professionals; (2) ChowChow's public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of the realized risk of fraudulent trading or market manipulation used to drive the Company's stock price; (3) that, as a result, ChowChow securities were at unique risk of a sustained suspension in trading by NYSE American and severe volatility-induced decline; (4) that the sole underwriter on the Initial Public Offering ("IPO"), Tiger Securities, had been fined and censured by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") in April 2025 for failing to have a reasonable system in place to identify potentially suspicious deposits of low-priced securities; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On December 10, 2025, the alleged pump-and-dump scheme came to light, triggering catastrophic losses for investors. At approximately 11:05 a.m. EST, a surge of sell orders and trading volume of roughly 360,000 shares caused the price of ChowChow ordinary shares to fall sharply from $11.95 per share to $10.59 within minutes. Two minutes later, at 11:07 a.m. EST, NYSE American halted trading in ChowChow ordinary shares due to volatility. Trading remained halted until 12:37 p.m. EST, when the stock resumed trading at approximately $1.00 per share. NYSE American halted the stock a second time from 3:44 p.m. EST to 3:49 p.m. EST. ChowChow ultimately closed at $1.83 per share, representing a single-day decline of approximately 84.3%.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding ChowChow's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the ChowChow class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/CHOW or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP