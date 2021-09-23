Chowan University Credits Aviso Retention for Boosting Student Retention Rates

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviso Retention , a higher education student success and equity solution, today announced that partner institution Chowan University drastically improved retention rates since leveraging the Aviso Retention platform and Aviso Engage capabilities.

Chowan University , a private four-year institution located in Murfreesboro, North Carolina, began using the Aviso Retention platform in 2017. Aviso Retention quickly became an integral part of the institution's overall retention strategy. Chowan uses Aviso Engage to streamline the communication process and simplify outreach to students most in need. The technology identifies issues preventing students from succeeding and helps develop strategies to address them.

"It is truly rewarding to see our platform drive positive change and results for our partner institutions and their students," said Heather Taynor, vice president of student and client success at Aviso Retention. "As a higher education equity solution, we see the value in investing in students and being a resource for them throughout their journey. It is clear that the Chowan and Aviso teams are both dedicated to improving student success and retention, and when two forces of nature like this come together, they produce great results."

Chowan University has leveraged the Aviso Retention platform and Aviso Engage to increase second-, third- and fourth-year retention rates. According to EducationData , students 20 years of age or older are more likely to drop out of college, making it a challenge to keep returning students enrolled and engaged within higher education. Despite this, Aviso Retention's vision of student success has led to Chowan University's increased third semester retention rates for the fifth year in a row. Additional retention metrics include:

All-time high second-year retention rate and improving on last year's by 5%

Second-highest third-year retention rate in the last 20 years

Fourth-year retention rate tied for all-time high

"Academic success at Chowan University is not possible without the use of Aviso Retention," said Syble Shellito, director of academic assistance at Chowan University. "Our team is grateful to have access to a platform that enables efficient, engaged and personalized outreach to students in need, before it is too late. Aviso Retention is a core component in our retention strategy, and we are thankful to the Aviso Retention team for their continued platform improvements and advancements that help our students succeed every day."

About Aviso Retention

Founded in 2012, Aviso Retention is an AI student success software and equity solution that helps underserved colleges and universities keep at-risk students engaged, increase retention, and optimize the chances of degree and certificate completion. Aviso does this in a holistic way, by combining proven coaching methodologies with supportive software tools and predictive analytics.

About Chowan University

Chowan University , grounded in its Christian faith, has been transforming the lives of students of promise for over 173 years. A Christian liberal arts university founded in 1848, Chowan is located in the Historic Inner Banks community of Murfreesboro in northeastern North Carolina. The university is in close proximity to the Outer Banks and Hampton Roads, Virginia. Chowan's park-like campus features more than 400 acres, including Lake Vann, the beloved Squirrel Park and the original McDowell Columns Hall, erected in 1851 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, Chowan offers over 70 undergraduate academic programs among the School of Arts and Sciences, the School of Education and Professional Studies, and the School of Business and Design. Masters degrees are awarded through the School of Graduate Studies. The Music Department is also individually accredited by NASM. An NCAA Division II member institution, Chowan offers 21 varsity sports, co-ed cheerleading and a junior varsity men's basketball team. Nineteen programs compete in Conference Carolinas and two in the CIAA.

