ChowBanQ: A private online banking at it's best.

News provided by

ChowBanQ

12 Dec, 2023, 08:47 ET

MANHATTAN, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a fintech, ChowBanQ is bucking the trend by offering private banking services to every single one of its registered clients on it's digital platform.

The idea is, you could be a teacher, a business person, a government employee, or a state check recipient, you really don't need to put your passion on hold because of a quick trip to a bank lobby. ChowBanQ will execute a payment, a wire transfer or a direct deposit for you.

All you need do is, send an instructive email - through your account's messaging system, and ChowBanQ's NexorOne banking software will carry out your order, then notify you within a secure environment that only you - the client, can access.

Started as an online trade and payment facilitating bucket at the height of the pandemic in Brooklyn, New York City, Smithies ChowBanQ seems like a cross between Venmo, Paypal, N26, Wise, Remitly, Chime and NorthBank. It is in fact a fintech and a neobank with the capability of a traditional bank.

As a second chance bank, ChowBanQ not only offers huge benefits like a yearly above market rate interest on term deposits and savings accounts, it operates in a money market environment with a depository that is backed by the Bank of America, Member FDIC.

Buyers and merchants could trade and settle payments in-house - between account buckets, which help reduce cost and time of transfer as well as verifying cash availability from the buyer's bucket. They could also tap ChowBanQ to make payment(s) and transfers from their bucket, into Venmo, Paypal and other banks on their behalf.

All are welcomed to sign up at https://chowbanq.com for a taste of this private banking experience.

SOURCE ChowBanQ

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.