LAS VEGAS, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chowdhury H. Ahsan, MD, Ph.D. is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever for his work as Clinical Professor and Cardiologist at the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

Dr. Chowdhury Ahsan has been a practicing cardiologist for over 25 years, and in his time studying medicine he has developed the philosophy that an individual seeking prosperity in this field must be compassionate towards and dedicated to their patients. He is truly a humanitarian who has deep concern and has taken action to develop and improve cardiovascular services and in general accountable healthcare in his home country, Bangladesh. The key to Dr. Ahsan's success, he says "it's no magic - perseverance and sincerity to help."

Dr. Ahsan attended Dhaka Medical College, where in addition to earning his medical degree, he was awarded with the Gold Medal in Medicine. In his attendance at the University of Southampton located in the United Kingdom, he was awarded with the Commonwealth Scholarship and went on to earn his Ph.D. in Clinical Pharmacology/General Medicine. Finally, he attended the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University College of Medicine where his postgraduate training was completed in Internal Medicine and Cardiovascular Disease. Dr. Ahsan completed his Fellowship at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York in Interventional Cardiology.

His extensive background in education and training has earned Dr. Ahsan Board Certification in Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Medicine, Nuclear and Interventional Cardiology.

When he is not teaching, Dr. Ahsan likes to spend his free time reading historical and biographical literature amongst other works of non-fiction. He also enjoys traveling.

Dr. Ahsan dedicates this recognition to his teachers.

For more information, visit www.unlv.edu.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

