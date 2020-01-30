Choyce Peterson Appointed Exclusive Leasing Agent for 2009 Summer Street, Stamford, CT

NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Choyce Peterson, Inc. (www.choycepeterson.com), a full-service commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm, announced that The Field Group Commercial Real Estate (TFG) has appointed Choyce Peterson, Inc. as the exclusive listing agent representing TFG's free-standing building at 2009 Summer Street in Stamford, CT. This 17,900 square foot office / medical building has several suites available that can be tailored for small to mid-size tenants seeking space at a great value in Downtown Stamford. The Choyce Peterson agency team is made up of Vice President Adam Cognetta and Associate Casey McKnight.

This building boasts an ideal location situated within walking distance of Ridgeway Shopping Center and offers close proximity to other medical offices, Stamford Hospital and the Stamford Courthouse.

In addition, building tenants will have use of a shared conference room and onsite parking spaces, a portion of which are covered. The ADA-compliant property has an available suite of 2,051 square feet well-suited for medical use, as well as a 1,519 square foot suite. The landlord, TFG, has maintained its headquarters at 2009 Summer Street for over 18 years, and owns over 500,000 square feet of commercial space in the region.

"We are thrilled to be working with a strong, local ownership group on a quality asset in such a prime location," Cognetta said. "This downtown office/medical building attracts and retains a quality, professional tenant base suitable for a wide variety of businesses that are looking to relocate to a convenient, well-maintained property."

About The Field Group Commercial Real Estate

We are a family owned commercial real estate firm with over 30 years in Fairfield County, Connecticut. We develop, manage, and lease commercial properties, and are always reviewing possible acquisitions across Connecticut and the neighboring states.

About Choyce Peterson

Choyce Peterson, Inc., a full service commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm, was founded in 1997 and has offices in Norwalk, CT and Rye Brook, NY. For corporate and healthcare-focused companies headquartered in Fairfield and Westchester counties, Choyce Peterson has negotiated millions of square feet of transactions in Fairfield and Westchester counties as well as 42 states and Canada. The Choyce Peterson process delivers comprehensive and creative real estate solutions to ensure clients derive maximum value from their real estate decisions.

Contact:

Adam Cognetta Mat Field Vice President Member Choyce Peterson, Inc. The Field Group Commercial Real Estate (203) 961-8173 (203) 359-0000 x19 acognetta@choycepeterson.com mat@tfgcommercial.com www.choycepeterson.com www.tfgcommercial.com

