Choyce Peterson Promotes Charlene S. O'Connell as Vice President

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Choyce Peterson, Inc. (www.choycepeterson.com), a full service commercial real estate brokerage firm, announced that Charlene S. O'Connell has joined the brokerage team as vice president after nearly four years spearheading the firm's marketing and operations. O'Connell brings with her 15 years of experience in banking and will be responsible for generating real estate solutions for companies in both Fairfield and Westchester counties.

Before joining Choyce Peterson, O'Connell served in commercial banking at The Bank of America. She worked out of the bank's Stamford, Connecticut, office and managed both commercial loan and cash management portfolios. A top performer, she provided real estate and commercial financing solutions to both private and public companies throughout Fairfield County. O'Connell brings to Choyce Peterson a proven success in delivering quality solutions to her clients.

O'Connell has a Master of Business Administration from The University of Connecticut and a Bachelor of Science in finance from Fairfield University. When not visiting her daughters in college, she is working on her golf game or volunteering for St. Baldrick's Foundation. She lives with her husband and children in Fairfield.

"We are excited to have Charlene join our expanding brokerage team," said John P. Hannigan, principal and co-founder of Choyce Peterson. "She has gained keen insight into the Fairfield and Westchester commercial real estate markets during her years assisting our brokers. Coupled with her prior banking experience, she will be a valuable resource for area companies." Added Alan R. Peterson, principal and co-founder of Choyce Peterson, "Charlene's intelligence, core values and personality have made Choyce Peterson a better company. Her clients and prospective clients will benefit from the breadth of her talents. The real estate community will be a better place having her a part of it."

About Choyce Peterson

Choyce Peterson, Inc., a full service commercial real estate brokerage firm, was founded in 1997 and has offices in Norwalk, Connecticut and Rye Brook, New York. For companies headquartered in Fairfield and Westchester counties, Choyce Peterson has negotiated millions of square feet of transactions in 42 states and Canada. The Choyce Peterson process delivers comprehensive and creative real estate solutions to ensure clients derive maximum value from their real estate decisions.

Contacts:

Choyce Peterson, Inc.

www.choycepeterson.com

John P. Hannigan

Principal

(203) 912-3677

jhannigan@choycepeterson.com

Charlene S. O'Connell

Vice President

(203) 260-2791

coconnell@choycepeterson.com

SOURCE Choyce Peterson, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.choycepeterson.com

