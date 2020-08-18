Choyce Peterson to Represent 25,257 SF New Milford, CT Retail Space Owned by Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE: UBP)
Aug 18, 2020, 08:00 ET
NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Choyce Peterson, Inc. (www.choycepeterson.com), a full-service commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm, announced that Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBP) has appointed Choyce Peterson as the exclusive listing agent representing an end-cap retail space at 116-124 Danbury Road in New Milford, CT. This is part of the well-known Fairfield Plaza which includes other tenants such as Staples, Mattress Firm, and Sherwin Williams. This 25,257 square foot retail anchor opportunity is available immediately and can accommodate a wide variety of consumer-centric commercial businesses.
This prime retail site features plenty of adjacent parking and exclusive use of a loading dock with a dedicated flex/storage area. Prominent pylon signage at the entrance of Fairfield Plaza is directly on Route 7, a main thoroughfare traveled by 33,000 cars daily. Signalized access and a dedicated turning lane on Route 7 make for an easy entrance and exit for patrons.
Choyce Peterson Vice President Adam Cognetta stated, "This highly-visible location can be adapted to suit a variety of traditional retail users as well as daycare/education, entertainment/hospitality and healthcare. With its open, flexible interior, abundant parking and great access, this site is an attractive alternative for a local or national group along busy Route 7."
Linda Lacey, Sr. Vice President of UBP, selected Choyce Peterson to represent this property following their successful lease-up of UBP's 4,500 square foot outparcel located at the Newfield Green Shopping Center in Stamford, CT. The Choyce Peterson agency team is comprised of Vice Presidents Adam Cognetta and Charlene O'Connell, Principal John Hannigan, and Associate Casey McKnight.
Hannigan added, "We are happy to be working with Linda and the team at UBP once again. Choyce Peterson is excited to put our energy and focus on such a quality commercial property in an area that draws customers from not only Litchfield and Fairfield counties but also from the adjacent Westchester, Putnam and Dutchess County, NY area."
CONTACT: John Hannigan, Principal, Choyce Peterson, Inc., (203) 961-8175, [email protected]
SOURCE Choyce Peterson, Inc.