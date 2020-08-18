Choyce Peterson to Represent 25,257 SF New Milford, CT Retail Space Owned by Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE: UBP)

This prime retail site features plenty of adjacent parking and exclusive use of a loading dock with a dedicated flex/storage area. Prominent pylon signage at the entrance of Fairfield Plaza is directly on Route 7, a main thoroughfare traveled by 33,000 cars daily. Signalized access and a dedicated turning lane on Route 7 make for an easy entrance and exit for patrons.

Choyce Peterson Vice President Adam Cognetta stated, "This highly-visible location can be adapted to suit a variety of traditional retail users as well as daycare/education, entertainment/hospitality and healthcare. With its open, flexible interior, abundant parking and great access, this site is an attractive alternative for a local or national group along busy Route 7."

Linda Lacey, Sr. Vice President of UBP, selected Choyce Peterson to represent this property following their successful lease-up of UBP's 4,500 square foot outparcel located at the Newfield Green Shopping Center in Stamford, CT. The Choyce Peterson agency team is comprised of Vice Presidents Adam Cognetta and Charlene O'Connell, Principal John Hannigan, and Associate Casey McKnight.

Hannigan added, "We are happy to be working with Linda and the team at UBP once again. Choyce Peterson is excited to put our energy and focus on such a quality commercial property in an area that draws customers from not only Litchfield and Fairfield counties but also from the adjacent Westchester, Putnam and Dutchess County, NY area."

