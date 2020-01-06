Choyce Peterson to Represent 4,508 SF Free-Standing Building owned by Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE: UBP) in Stamford, CT

Choyce Peterson Vice Presidents Adam Cognetta and Charlene O'Connell and Associate Casey McKnight round out the agency team. This building has an ideal location situated between both I-95 and the Merritt Parkway, with close proximity to retailers and medical offices, and has plenty of adjacent parking. The ADA-compliant property comes with a high-end, turn-key fit out for medical offices, complete with an x-ray room and 16 exam rooms.