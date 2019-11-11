Choyce Peterson's Adam Cognetta Continues the Fight Against Cancer with Real Men Wear Pink Campaign

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During the day, Adam Cognetta is vice president of Choyce Peterson, Inc. (www.choycepeterson.com), a full service commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm with a specialty in representing both office and healthcare tenants. But when he's not in the office or on the road, Cognetta is a champion of cancer-fighting causes. Just last month, he served on the Executive Committee for the American Cancer Society's Comedy Against Cancer event in Stamford, CT, which raised net donations of more than $350,000.

During the month of October, which happens to be Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Cognetta pledged his time for the second year in a row to the American Cancer Society's Real Men Wear Pink campaign. Throughout the month, Real Men Wear Pink participants encouraged community members to take action in the fight against breast cancer. Each Real Men Wear Pink participant accepts a fundraising challenge and competes to be the top fundraiser among his peers by the end of the campaign. Cognetta exceeded his fundraising goal of $2,500 by more than $600 via his website: https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR/RMWP/RMWPCY19NER?px=48235529&pg=personal&fr_id=94134. In total, the 15 participants collected contributions of $61,837, more than double the campaign's initial goal of $30,000.

"How humbling it is to stand beside an organization and group of professional community leaders who together represent pillars of research, resilience, survival, philanthropy, selflessness and fun that made last year's campaign a joy to be a part of," Cognetta said. "Returning for this second year has seen the group increase in size and with it, an outpouring of support from friends, family and colleagues. ACS does amazing work year-round. This campaign is just another small way to give back."

Other members of the Choyce Peterson team also have supported Cognetta in his efforts with the American Cancer Society.

"We are proud of Adam's continued efforts to raise money to help in the fight against cancer," Choyce Peterson Principal John Hannigan said "He is not only an outstanding employee at Choyce Peterson, but also a great example to us all by committing his time and energy to an important cause."

