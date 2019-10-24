Choyce Peterson's Cognetta Raises Hand for American Cancer Society's Comedy Against Cancer

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam Cognetta, vice president of Choyce Peterson, Inc. (www.choycepeterson.com), a full service commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm with a specialty in representing both office and healthcare tenants, recently served on the Executive Committee for the American Cancer Society's Comedy Against Cancer event in Stamford, CT, which raised net donations of more than $350,000.

On the evening of Sept. 26, about 300 people gathered at the Italian Center in Stamford to enjoy a delicious dinner, a presentation of cutting-edge cancer-fighting research by one of the prior year's grant recipients and a comedy show featuring some of the area's top talent from the Treehouse Comedy Club. During the evening, donors had the opportunity to participate in Hands Up for Hope, which allowed them to pledge additional dollars to assist in new research the American Cancer Society sponsors.

"We can't afford to sit idly by while cancer rates continue to grow," Cognetta said. "Collectively, we need to fight. While I may not personally have the knowledge, training or expertise to combat Cancer directly, I do have the power to support those who can and do effect change — helping support Comedy Against Cancer is one of many ways to do just that."

Principal John Hannigan commented, "We are proud of Adam's efforts as an Executive Committee member in helping organize this large fundraising event. We were thrilled that our entire Choyce Peterson team was able to attend the evening's festivities as title sponsors and help raise money to combat cancer while enjoying a terrific comedy show. We look forward to the amazing cancer fighting research that our donations will fund in the future."

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of nearly 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the American Cancer Society is attacking cancer from every angle. Visit cancer.org for more information.

About Choyce Peterson

Choyce Peterson, Inc., a full service commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm that specializes in tenant representation, was founded in 1997 and has offices in Norwalk, CT, and Rye Brook, NY. For corporate and healthcare-focused companies headquartered in Fairfield and Westchester counties, Choyce Peterson has negotiated millions of square feet of transactions in 42 states and Canada. The Choyce Peterson process delivers comprehensive and creative real estate solutions to ensure clients derive maximum value from their real estate decisions.

