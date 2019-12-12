Choyce Peterson's John Hannigan Recognized for Volunteer Work at Saint Joseph Parenting Center

NORWALK, Conn., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- John Hannigan is not only the co-founder and principal of Choyce Peterson, Inc. (www.choycepeterson.com), a full service commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm, he is also a committed volunteer with the Saint Joseph Parenting Center (SJPC). Hanngian's leadership was recently recognized at SJPC's annual benefit dinner where Hannigan and his wife, Joan, received the Catherine A. Klie award which is given to volunteers who exemplify the characteristics of the founder of the original Saint Joseph Parenting Center in Akron, OH. They are passionate about making a difference in the world of child abuse prevention. They are willing to give of their time in support of programs that work towards breaking the cycle of child abuse and neglect, and they understand the importance of working with parents in an effort to protect the children.

Based in Stamford, CT, SJPC is a nonsectarian community and resource center for parents. The center hosts parenting classes, a fatherhood program, case management, along with a food pantry and hot meals to families who are at risk of child abuse and neglect. Hannigan has been involved with the SJPC since its inception in 2010 and through his work with the 24/7 D.A.D. (Dads Are the Difference) Program. This curriculum was launched at SJPC in 2013 and is comprised of 12 weekly classes such as caring for self and co-parenting, and is taught by volunteer dads. Hannigan was the instructor at the first class of the first session, and has taught at least one class in each of the 19 sessions over the past six years.

Members of the Choyce Peterson team were also in attendance at the benefit dinner to support Hannigan and his family. "We are so proud of John's volunteer efforts with SJPC," Choyce Peterson Principal Alan Peterson said. "His outstanding work with SJPC demonstrates his dedication to this important cause in our community." Executive Director Rhonda Neal of SJPC added, "John has been instrumental not only to the success of our 24/7 D.A.D. Program, but is to be recognized for his commitment to our organization since its inception in 2010. SJPC is grateful for his selflessness."

About Saint Joseph Parenting Center

Established in 2010, SJPC is a nonsectarian community and resource center for parents. SJPC offers 28 different parenting classes and a fatherhood program, individual case management along with a food pantry, hot meals, and incentives for attendance. SJPC's goal is to equip parents through education to change unhealthy parenting patterns and to foster healthy ones in an effort to decrease the incidence of child abuse and neglect. SJPC will provide these parents of children, from birth to age twelve, with the knowledge and tools to be more caring and productive people, parents and members of society.

About Choyce Peterson

Choyce Peterson, Inc., a full service commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm that specializes in tenant representation, was founded in 1997 and has offices in Norwalk, CT, and Rye Brook, NY. For corporate and healthcare-focused companies headquartered in Fairfield and Westchester counties, Choyce Peterson has negotiated millions of square feet of transactions in 42 states and Canada. The Choyce Peterson process delivers comprehensive and creative real estate solutions to ensure clients derive maximum value from their real estate decisions.

Contact:

Alan Peterson Rhonda Neal Principal Executive Director Choyce Peterson, Inc. Saint Joseph Parenting Center (203) 961-8170 (203) 588-1934 apeterson@choycepeterson.com rneal@sjpcenter.org www.choycepeterson.com www.sjpcenter.org

SOURCE Choyce Peterson, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.choycepeterson.com

