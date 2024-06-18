Chptr and Boston Globe Media Launch Digital and Video Celebrations

Giving New Englanders a Revolutionary Way to Celebrate Life's Moments

BOSTON, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Globe Media and Chptr, the visionary tech startup reshaping the landscape of life's defining moments, are proud to announce an unprecedented collaboration. Together, they are unveiling an unparalleled digital and video celebration solution for individuals across New England, heralding a new era of commemorating life's milestones.

This pioneering alliance empowers everyone to craft mesmerizing, tailor-made digital and video tributes for their loved ones using cutting-edge AI technology. These cherished memories will be transformed into captivating videos, immortalizing this momentous occasion and capturing their community's outpouring of love by showcasing them on Boston.com and other Globe properties.

Launching this summer, the initiative debuts with a focus on Wedding Celebrations. With a dedicated page and boundless space for friends, family and acquaintances to contribute a vibrant tapestry of photos, videos, anecdotes and reminiscences - they will be able to commemorate the journey leading up to and including their wedding day.

"We are thrilled to introduce a premier video product that celebrates the love and accomplishments of our community members," said Andrew Grillo, Vice President of Commercial Product at Boston Globe Media. "This partnership with Chptr is a game-changer as it delivers top-tier video content worthy of sharing with all of New England at an affordable price point."

Package options range from $49 to $849, depending on video length. All selections include prominent placement on Boston.com. other Globe properties and dissemination across social media platforms, ensuring the perpetuation of celebratory moments within the community.

Rehan Choudhry, CEO and co-founder of Chptr remarked, "This partnership marks a monumental stride in redefining the landscape of wedding celebrations. We transcend conventional media by harnessing the power of video, social connectivity and AI - fostering genuine connections and everlasting memories. Teaming up with Boston Globe Media, we bring this innovative approach to wedding planners, venues and engaged couples in Boston and beyond."

About Chptr

Chptr is a mobile-first memorialization and celebrations platform to gather, share, and hold memories of lives well lived for generations to come. At Chptr, the future is as vivid as the stories we help preserve. Forward-thinking organizations that recognize this evolutionary step are encouraged to engage with us to reshape how we remember, celebrate, and connect.

About Boston Globe Media

Boston Globe Media is New England's largest newsgathering organization -- and much more. We are committed to being an indispensable, trusted, reliable source of round-the-clock information. Through the powerful journalism from our newsroom, engaging content from our content marketing studio, or through targeted advertising solutions, brands and marketers rely on us to reach highly engaged, educated and influential audiences through a variety of media and experiences.

