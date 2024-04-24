Chptr and Gray Television Team up to Revolutionize How to Remember Loved Ones

The partnership will modernize obituaries to digital and television platforms

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chptr, the memorialization app changing the way we remember those who have passed, has joined forces with media powerhouse Gray Television to introduce a memorial video solution for funeral homes and communities across the country. This groundbreaking partnership will empower funeral directors and individuals to create striking, personalized video tributes for the bereaved, with the ability to showcase them on local news broadcasts. The program launches today with WBNG - Binghamton, NY; WCAX - Burlington, VT; KY3 - Springfield, MO; and WWNY - Watertown, NY.

The new platform will enable families to create lasting tributes and videos that capture the essence of their loved one. These videos can then be shared on local TV networks and their digital sites, ensuring that the celebration of one's life continues to resonate within the community.

"We are thrilled to bring to market a best-in-class video product that finally does justice to the stories of those we have lost," said Glen Hale, Vice President of Digital Content and Audience Development at Gray TV. "This partnership with Chptr is a game-changer, delivering premium memorial content worthy of airing on our stations."

This collaboration ushers in a new era of remembrance, where digital memorials come to life with photos, videos, stories and memories provided by loved ones. Unlike traditional obituaries where only direct family members have access to contribute, these memorializations open the door for anyone who was touched by the deceased, to add reflection and insight on a life well-lived, far surpassing the static obituaries of the past.

"By harnessing the power of video, social connectivity, and cutting-edge AI technologies, we're transcending the limitation of traditional obituaries," said Rehan Choudhry, CEO and founder of Chptr. "With Chptr and Gray at the forefront, we're not only revolutionizing an older tradition that hasn't been updated in generations; we're empowering communities to find solace, strength and unity in the digital age."

Packages range from $99 to $849, based on length of the video, with a third "Made for TV" premium offer that also includes a :30 second video feature that will air on the local TV stations.

About Chptr:

Chptr is a mobile-first memorialization and celebrations platform to gather, share, and hold memories of lives well lived for generations to come. At Chptr, the future is as vivid as the stories we help preserve. Forward-thinking organizations that recognize this evolutionary step are encouraged to engage with us to reshape how we remember, celebrate, and connect.

