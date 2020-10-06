CHR Solutions Announces Cobb EMC Enhances Business Operations for Fiber South With Omnia360

HOUSTON, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CHR Solutions Inc., a leading provider of BSS/OSS and Software Solutions announced that Fiber South has joined the growing list of transformative broadband providers to select the Omnia360™ suite for its billing and operational needs.

Georgia based Cobb Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) has created Fiber South to provide a fast and reliable fiber network with broadband and voice services. Fiber South conducted a rigorous review of multiple billing and OSS solutions prior to selecting CHR's Omnia360.

"We chose to work with CHR Solutions because they share our commitment to high-quality customer support and communication, and they have the tools to help grow our business efficiently," said Cobb EMC President and CEO Peter Heintzelman. "With Omnia360, we saw a purpose built broadband/telco software solution."

Providing the newest features expected for today's user experience, Omnia360 is a business system that uniquely integrates CRM, Billing and OSS into one. Omnia360 was designed to efficiently manage the customer journey, and allow your business to be agile.

"Ultimately, Fiber South chose Omnia360 because of its unique ability to help manage the customer experience, end-to-end, within a single system," said James Watts, Head of Fiber South Customer Experience. "Omnia360 provides a web-based solution that brings all of the customer data into a single, usable tool. The web solutions also enable our customers to have access to true self service."

"We respect the innovative spirit and commitment to excellence Cobb EMC is bringing to its members with Fiber South," stated Jason Malmquist, Sr. Vice President with CHR. "We are excited to partner with them as they build one of the premier broadband networks in the country. It follows our vision at CHR to help Electric Cooperatives build and operate broadband networks with the same quality and customer service they have provided in the electric space."

About CHR Solutions:

CHR is a leading provider of BSS/OSS software solutions and services, engineering, and managed IT and NOC services to communication service providers around the world. www.chrsolutions.com

About Cobb EMC:

Cobb EMC is a not-for-profit, member-owned electric cooperative delivering reliable electricity to more than 200,000 residential and commercial consumers in Cobb, Bartow, Cherokee, Fulton, and Paulding counties. Cobb EMC is consistently recognized for low-cost, reliable power (ranked 3rd in the nation), a commitment to renewable energy and giving back to the communities it serves. Cobb EMC is one of the largest EMCs in the nation, and the company's wholly-owned subsidiary Gas South is a leading provider of natural gas in the Southeast. For more information, visit www.CobbEMC.com.

About Fiber South:

Fiber South is a provider of fiber connectivity in the north Atlanta market. Fiber South provides a 100% next-generation fiber network with superior upload and download speeds for commercial-only customers. Fiber South is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cobb EMC, one of the country's largest electric cooperatives. www.FiberSouth.com.

Contact: Kevin Kutcher, CHR Solutions | [email protected] | 503-869-7207

