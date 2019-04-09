Chris Aronson Joins CompStak as Chief Commercial Officer as part of the Company's significant expansion

NEW YORK, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CompStak, the leader in commercial real estate transaction data and analytics, is pleased to announce the addition of Chris Aronson as the company's first Chief Commercial Officer.

Aronson has extensive experience in high-growth data, technology, and outsourcing businesses which have delivered transformative value to clients and stakeholders. Within this newly-created role, Chris will oversee the CompStak Enterprise platform to accelerate growth while maintaining the company's superior client performance. Chris will also collaborate with CompStak's leadership team to design and execute strategy.

"As we embark upon a new phase of rapid growth for CompStak, we set a goal to bring on a world-class leader to drive our revenue growth and collaboration with top tier enterprise clients. We're honored to welcome Chris to the CompStak family. Chris's reputation as a company builder, mentor, and sales leader is without compare," said Michael Mandel, CompStak's Co-Founder & CEO.

Prior to joining CompStak, Aronson served as CEO of EDR, where he led a turnaround of the business, rapidly scaled its SaaS platform, and led the $205 million sale of the company last year. "I have admired CompStak's technology and ground-breaking data model for years," noted Aronson. "CompStak is now uniquely-positioned to deliver the transparency that will unlock extraordinary value across the Commercial Real Estate ecosystem. I am thrilled to join this world-class team as the company continues to dominate the industry."

In addition to Aronson, CompStak is significantly increasing the size of its team, hiring over 40 new team members this year across the organization, including Jeren Chang as VP of Product. Prior to joining CompStak, Chang lead NBC Universal's Optimization and Forecast Platform & Products, and previously lead search initiatives for Shutterstock, Yahoo! and Microsoft Bing. Chang will lead CompStak's development of innovative solutions to expand its product offerings.

About CompStak:

CompStak creates transparency in commercial real estate markets by gathering information that is hard to find, difficult to compile, or otherwise unavailable. CompStak delivers this unmatched insight into real estate transactions to a nationwide network of members and clients, including Tishman Speyer, Wells Fargo, Vornado, Boston Properties, and every major brokerage.

